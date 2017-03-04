UTEP holds off Charlotte 49ers in regular-season finale

Omega Harris set career highs with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and UTEP held off Charlotte 74-67 in Saturday's regular-season finale to clinch the No. 4 seed in next week's Conference USA Tournament.
Paul Thomas added 15 with 11 boards for his sixth double-double of the season for the Miners (14-16, 12-6), who shot 44 percent from the floor and held the 49ers to 38 percent. Matt Willms scored 11 points and Dominic Artis had 10.
[ COLLEGE BASKETBALL | MEN: Scores | Polls | WOMEN: Scores | Polls ]
Charlotte twice closed to within two points early in the second half, but UTEP led 40-31 after Thomas' layup and by 11, 54-43, on his jumper with 9:38 left. The 49ers closed to within three on Braxton Ogbueze's 3 with 3:31 to go, but the Miners got four straight stops and led 71-60. Charlotte closed to 72-67 on Hudson Price's layup with 30 seconds to go but got no closer.
Andrien White scored 15, Austin Ajukwa had 13, and Benas Griciunas 10 for Charlotte (13-16, 7-11).
Jon Davis scored a season-low seven points and went 2-for-12 from the field. Previous low was nine points vs. Florida on Dec. 17.— Pat James (@patjames24) March 4, 2017
With a 7-11 C-USA record, here are the different seeds the Charlotte 49ers can receive in the C-USA tourney depending on tonight's games. pic.twitter.com/sMiAyWcQqb— Pat James (@patjames24) March 4, 2017
UTEP 74, CHARLOTTE 67
CHARLOTTE (13-16): Vanhook 1-4 0-4 2, Garvin 2-4 1-1 5, Davis 2-12 3-4 7, Ajukwa 4-11 4-4 13, Ogbueze 3-6 0-0 9, Aube 0-1 0-0 0, Griciunas 3-6 4-4 10, White 5-7 2-6 15, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Price 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 22-58 15-25 67.
UTEP (14-16): Flaggert 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 7-11 1-2 15, Willms 4-5 3-7 11, Artis 2-6 5-6 10, Harris 8-19 10-12 27, Jones 1-2 0-3 2, Barrett 0-3 0-0 0, Touchet 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-57 19-30 74.
Halftime—UTEP 29-25. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 8-19 (White 3-4, Ogbueze 3-6, Ajukwa 1-2, Price 1-3, Griciunas 0-1, Davis 0-3), UTEP 5-21 (Touchet 2-5, Artis 1-3, Harris 1-4, Flaggert 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 34 (Vanhook 9), UTEP 39 (Thomas 11). Assists—Charlotte 14 (Davis 6), UTEP 14 (Artis 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 24, UTEP 18. A—8,155 (12,222).
Comments