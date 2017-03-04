Davidson misses 3 at buzzer in OT, falls to Rhode Island in regular-season finale

. E.C. Matthews scored eight of his 18 points in overtime, including what proved to be the game-winning dunk, and Rhode Island beat Davidson 73-70 in Saturday's regular-season finale to win its fifth straight.
The Rams led 65-64 in overtime on Hassan Martin's 3-point play and 67-66 on Matthews' layup with 2:31 left. Matthews made two free throws and a one-handed dunk for a 71-68 lead. Jack Gibbs's layup off a steal made it a one-point game with 36 seconds to go, but Matthews made a layup and Peyton Aldridge missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Gibbs's 3-pointer tied it at 62 with 10 seconds left in regulation, Rhode Island turned it over, and Stanford Robinson blocked Will Magarity's potential game-winning layup at the buzzer.
Martin scored 21 points with 17 rebounds for the Rams (21-9, 13-5 Atlantic 10). Kuran Iverson scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Robinson had 10 points.
Gibbs hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 for Davidson (15-14, 8-10). Aldridge had 19 with a career-high 15 boards.
Davidson falls in overtime to Rhode Island, 73-70. With an 8-10 conference record, the Wildcats will be the No. 9 seed in the A-10 tourney.— Pat James (@patjames24) March 5, 2017
RHODE ISLAND 73, DAVIDSON 70, OT
DAVIDSON (15-14): Aldridge 8-18 3-4 19, McAuliffe 1-2 0-0 2, Pritchett 2-9 2-2 6, Gudmundsson 1-2 0-0 2, Gibbs 10-21 4-7 29, Magarity 2-7 0-0 6, Ekwu 1-1 0-0 2, Kovacevic 0-0 0-0 0, Reigel 1-1 0-0 2, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 9-13 70.
RHODE ISLAND (21-9): Iverson 8-13 0-0 17, Martin 10-18 1-3 21, Dowtin 1-2 0-0 2, Terrell 1-5 0-1 2, Matthews 7-18 4-6 18, Akele 0-0 0-0 0, Langevine 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson 4-8 2-4 10. Totals 32-65 7-14 73.
Halftime—Davidson 33-32. End Of Regulation—Tied 62. 3-Point Goals—Davidson 7-20 (Gibbs 5-9, Magarity 2-4, Pritchett 0-2, Aldridge 0-5), Rhode Island 2-13 (Garrett 1-1, Iverson 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Terrell 0-2, Matthews 0-6). Fouled Out—Gudmundsson. Rebounds—Davidson 32 (Aldridge 15), Rhode Island 41 (Martin 17). Assists—Davidson 11 (Pritchett, Gibbs 3), Rhode Island 11 (Garrett, Terrell 3). Total Fouls—Davidson 20, Rhode Island 16. A—7,263 (7,657).
