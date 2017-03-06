Queens will host NCAA basketball regional

South Atlantic Conference champion Queens will have homecourt advantage in its bid to reach the NCAA Division II men’s national basketball championships.
The Royals were named late Sunday night as top seed and host of the Southeast Regional tournament, to be played Saturday, Sunday and March 14. The regional winner advances to the championships, an eight-team event set for March 22-25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Pfeiffer and Wingate also will be in the Southeast Regional men’s field, and the Wingate and Johnson C. Smith women’s teams also received regional bids.
The Wingate men were seeded eighth and will face Queens in a first-round game Saturday. Wingate (20-10) beat Queens (28-3) twice during the regular season, but the Royals trounced Wingate 79-51 Saturday in the SAC semifinals.
Pfeiffer (26-4), of Conference Carolinas, is the No. 7 seed and will face second-seeded Lincoln Memorial (26-5) in the first round. Lincoln Memorial won the regional on its floor last season and lost in the national championship game to Augustana, S.D. Queens edged Lincoln Memorial 75-72 Sunday for the SAC title.
Matchups set for Wingate, J.C. Smith women
On the women’s side, Wingate (25-5) is the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Regional, hosted by top seed Columbus (Ga.) State. The Bulldogs, in the NCAA tournament for the third time in four years, open regional play Friday against seventh seed King College (25-6).
Johnson C. Smith (22-7), the CIAA tournament champion, was named to the Atlantic Regional field, to be played at top-seeded California (Pa.). The Golden Bulls face No. 2 seed Indiana, Pa. (23-6), in the opening round Friday.
The women’s national championships are scheduled for March 21-24 in Columbus, Ohio.
Regional game times will be announced later Monday.
Saturday’s lineup at Queens
Here are the men’s Southeast Regional games scheduled for Saturday at Queens:
No. 1 seed Queens (28-3) vs. No. 8 Wingate (20-10); No. 2 Lincoln Memorial (26-5) vs. No. 7 Pfeiffer (26-4); No. 3 UNC Pembroke (24-7) vs. No. 6 Limestone (26-5); No. 4 Columbus State (20-9) vs. No. 5 Augusta (23-7).
