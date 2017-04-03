Social media reacts to North Carolina’s national championship win over Gonzaga

North Carolina won the national championship Monday night with a 9-2 closing stretch to beat Gonzaga in the national championship game.
Social media reacted.
They're baaaaack. pic.twitter.com/3Oo7WZ4NhY— ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) April 2, 2017
#GetIntoIt NATTY pic.twitter.com/gRFtzmbYPd— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 4, 2017
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2017
North Carolina beats Gonzaga, 71-65, to capture sixth #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/UifSNfiwA1
Twitter was alive with complaints about all the foul calls in the game. ESPN’s Jay Williams and LeBron James seemed to sum it up best.
Once again... the refs are the stars of the game. Thanks #NCAATournament— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 4, 2017
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
