Way too early, but ... the odds for UNC, Duke to win 2018 basketball title look good

It’s been almost two weeks since North Carolina basketball won its sixth national championship, but if you’re a forward-thinking type, perhaps you’re already wondering what the Tar Heels’ chances of repeating might be.

Yes, it’s way too early. But for those that are curious, Las Vegas, as usual, started posting odds for NCAA teams to win the 2018 championship the day after the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 to win the 2017 national title.

A survey of some of those odds gives the Tar Heels a respectable chance of repeating as champions, but the numbers favor Duke at a few sites. Here’s a look.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, it’s the Blue Devils, not UNC, that Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has tabbed as having the best odds of being basketball’s next national champion from the Carolinas.

The Blue Devils share 10-1 odds with Kentucky and Louisville. The Tar Heels, 2017 runner-up Gonzaga, Kansas and Villanova enter at 12-1. Final Four surprise team South Carolina gets 100-1 odds for next season. Wake Forest and Clemson get 300-1 odds.

The Sun notes that UNC began this championship season with 15-1 odds, and spent much of it with worse odds than that.

▪ Over at Bovada, UNC, Duke and Louisville are given the same “futures” odds, +1200 (risk $1 to win $12). That trails Kentucky and Michigan State, who get rated at +1000 (risk $1 to win $10).

South Carolina comes in at +10000 and Clemson at +25000. Wake Forest rates at +30000 and North Carolina State gets +50000 (risk $1 to win $500).

▪ Duke sits alone at the top of the Sportsbook.ag chart with +900 (risk $1 to win $9). The Blue Devils are followed by Arizona at +1000. Kentucky and Louisville rate +1100. North Carolina rates at +1200, along with Michigan State and Kansas.

Other Carolinas teams listed include South Carolina (+10000), Wake Forest (+25000), Clemson (+30000), Davidson (+50000) and (N.C. State (+50000).

▪ Finally, LasVegasInsider.com’s odds name Kentucky (10/1) as the team most likely to cut down the nets in 2018. UNC and Duke (12/1) come in next, along with Louisville, Kansas, Villanova and Gonzaga. The South Carolina Gamecocks get 100/1 odds while Wake Forest and Clemson get 300/1 odds.