Aaron McAllister, filling in for tailback Benny LeMay, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one a school-record 89-yarder in the second quarter, at Western Kentucky on Saturday. The 49ers lost, 45-14, the program’s 10th straight defeat over two seasons.
Aaron McAllister, filling in for tailback Benny LeMay, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one a school-record 89-yarder in the second quarter, at Western Kentucky on Saturday. The 49ers lost, 45-14, the program’s 10th straight defeat over two seasons. Benjamin Robson File photo
Aaron McAllister, filling in for tailback Benny LeMay, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one a school-record 89-yarder in the second quarter, at Western Kentucky on Saturday. The 49ers lost, 45-14, the program’s 10th straight defeat over two seasons. Benjamin Robson File photo

College Sports

Aaron McAllister gives depleted Charlotte 49ers some highlights in 10th straight loss

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

October 14, 2017 8:01 PM

The injury-depleted Charlotte 49ers remained winless Saturday, falling 45-14 to Western Kentucky in a Conference USA game at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.

The 49ers (0-7, 0-3 C-USA) were without starting quarterback Hasaan Klugh (illness), tailback Benny LeMay (concussion) and four defensive starters. Aaron McAllister, filling in for LeMay, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one a school-record 89-yarder in the second quarter.

McAllister’s touchdown trimmed Western Kentucky’s lead to 21-14 with 10 minutes, 57 seconds left in the half. But that was as close as the 49ers would get against Western Kentucky (4-2, 2-1) in losing for the 10th consecutive time over two seasons.

The Hilltoppers, who have won the past two C-USA titles, rolled up 627 yards in total offense against a Charlotte defense that allowed Marshall 14 points last week.

Four Charlotte players – McAllister, strong safety Quinton Jordan, cornerback Robert Cheatem and linebacker Anthony Butler – made their first career starts due to a variety of reasons. Butler started ahead of Jeff Gemmell, who was suspended for the first half after a targeting penalty last week against Marshall.

Three who mattered

Aaron McAllister: Making his first career start, McAllister busted loose for an 89-yard scoring run, the longest in program history. He finished with 157 yards, adding a 9-yarder to open Charlotte’s scoring.

Mike White: Western Kentucky’s quarterback picked apart Charlotte’s defense, throwing for 398 yards and five touchdowns.

Brooks Barden: Playing in Klugh’s place, Barden was mostly ineffective in seeing his first action since 2015, completing 9-of-18 passes for 61 yards and an interception.

Worth mentioning

▪ 49ers linebacker Karrington King, the program’s career tackles leader, dislocated his knee in the second quarter and left the field in an ambulance.

▪ Western Kentucky’s 627 yards were the fifth most allowed by Charlotte in program history.

▪ The 49ers switched kickers after Nigel Macauley started this season making just two-of-seven field goal attempts. Jackson VanSickle made both of his point-after kicks, but a 39-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter was blocked.

▪ Fifteen Hilltoppers combined to catch 43 passes (White completed 33-of -47 of them), led by Kylen Towner, who had six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

▪ 49ers free safety Ben DeLuca helped make up for what appeared to be a big play by Western Kentucky in the fourth quarter, wrestling the ball away from the Hilltoppers’ Kyle Fourtenbary after a 35-yard reception as Fourtenbary fell to the ground.

Quoting

“We’ve got to look at what we’re doing and put a lid on it.” -- Charlotte coach Brad Lambert on his team’s defensive performance.

“He got hot on us.” -- Lambert, on White’s performance.

“I practice that all the time. I’m looking for guys catching me from behind.” -- McAllister, on his 89-yard touchdown run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'
Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?
Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor' 0:57

Panthers QB Cam Newton: Younger brother Caylin has 'It factor'

View More Video