ACC ‘found a home’ as football host: Why commissioner likes Charlotte for future games

ACC Commissioner John Swofford left no doubt Thursday that Charlotte will continue to host the conference’s annual football championship game beyond 2020.
During a phone interview with the Observer, Swofford said he anticipates announcing an extension of the contract to hold the game at Bank of America Stadium sometime in the first half of 2018. The current deal runs through 2020. Swofford said so much about Charlotte -- the stadium, the abundance of uptown hotels and restaurants, and the geographic location in the center of the ACC’s footprint -- make it ideal for this event.
Swofford called the relationship with Charlotte “something very special,” which is “why it’s found a home.” in Charlotte.
Clemson plays Miami at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium Saturday in the 2017 title game.
In 2015, the Charlotte Sports Foundation estimated a $32.4 million economic impact from hosting this event.
“The ACC-Charlotte relationship, I don’t think it’s ever been better. It’s always been good,” said Swofford, who moved the 2016 title game to Orlando, Fla., over the North Carolina law known as House Bill 2, which was perceived by some as discriminatory toward the LGBT community. That law has since been rescinded.
“This (title) game has really found a home in Charlotte, when you look at the fact that even with our expansions (to the Northeast and Mid-South), it’s still right in the geographic center of the footprint. All of our schools have direct flights into the city. The stadium is terrific, and the (Carolina) Panthers continue to update it.
“We have a lot of alums from our various schools in the area and eight of our schools are within 300 miles, and therefore there’s a drivability factor that is helpful.”
Beyond that, Swofford said, the working relationship with stakeholders in Charlotte is excellent, even after the game was moved on short notice to Orlando a year ago.
“It’s a long list of positives,” Swofford continued, “and maybe most importantly, the people there that we work with as a league, whether it’s Jerry Richardson with the Panthers, or Will Webb and the sports commission, that’s really the icing on the cake.”
Charlotte’s ability to host major sporting and entertainment events is growing. Hotels currently under construction or in the planning stage will add about 1,000 rooms to the area’s capacity by 2019, when Charlotte’s Spectrum Center will be host to the NBA All-Star Game.
The 2019 ACC men’s basketball tournament is also scheduled for Charlotte. Swofford said the pluses he outlined, plus the 20,000-seat Spectrum Center as a facility, make it highly likely Charlotte will be awarded one or more additional conference tournaments, when those selections are made next year.
“I would be very surprised if Charlotte wasn’t in the next rotation as well,” Swofford said, adding that Spectrum Center “definitely fits our needs.”
