App State trounces Ragin’ Cajuns to claim share of Sun Belt title - again

For the second straight season, Appalachian State can call itself a champion.
The Mountaineers (8-4, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) made quick work of Louisiana on Saturday, marching to a 63-14 victory for a share of the 2017 Sun Belt Conference title. Appalachian State will share the title with either Arkansas State or Troy, pending the result of their Saturday night game.
The Mountaineers shared the 2016 title with Arkansas State season.
Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb threw four touchdowns, and all were caught by freshman wide receiver Thomas Hennigan. Lamb added a rushing touchdown as well, and he amassed 242 yards passing and 87 yards rushing .
Hennigan’s four-touchdown-catch day tied the school record. It was the first time someone caught that many since 2004. Hennigan had 99 yards receiving.
The 63 points for the Mountaineers are the most they've scored in a Sun Belt game since joining the league in 2014. Appalachian State finished with 608 total yards and played just as dominant on defense.
The Mountaineers shook off an early stumble to create three first-half turnovers. Appalachian State let the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-7, 4-4) score the game’s first touchdown, converting the opening drive in just three plays.
From there, Appalachian State disrupted and shut down the Louisiana offense. Outside linebacker Rashaad Townes forced a fumble that was scooped up by safety Desmond Franklin during Louisiana’s third series. It set up Moore’s first rushing touchdown, a 3-yard run with 2 minutes, 14 seconds in the first half.
Appalachian State cornerback Clifton Duck (Butler High) intercepted a pass on the next drive, setting up Hennigan’s first touchdown to start the second quarter.
Linebacker Eric Boggs gave Appalachian State’s defense its second interception off Louisiana quarterback Jordan Davis near the end of the first half, and App State turned it into Hennigan’s third score.
Appalachian State’s defense allowed 197 yards during the first half. Seventy-five of those yards came on Louisiana’s first drive. Louisiana finished with 369.
Appalachian St. 63, Louisiana 14
Louisiana
7
0
0
7
—
14
Appalachian St.
14
21
14
14
—
63
First Quarter
ULL—Scott 28 pass from Davis (Artigue kick), 14:10.
APP—Lamb 29 run (Staton kick), 7:39.
APP—Moore 3 run (Staton kick), 2:14.
Second Quarter
APP—Hennigan 9 pass from Lamb (Staton kick), 11:51.
APP—Hennigan 33 pass from Lamb (Staton kick), 1:20.
APP—Hennigan 12 pass from Lamb (Staton kick), 0:03.
Third Quarter
APP—Hennigan 42 pass from Lamb (Staton kick), 11:17.
APP—Moore 6 run (Staton kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
APP—Harrington 15 run (Staton kick), 13:48.
ULL—Lewis 14 run (Artigue kick), 11:05.
APP—Fitch 2 run (Staton kick), 3:01.
A—23,411.
ULL
APP
First downs
18
27
Rushes-yards
35-162
47-357
Passing
207
251
Comp-Att-Int
15-26-2
18-23-0
Return Yards
118
43
Punts-Avg.
3-0.0
1-0.0
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
1-0
Penalties-Yards
1-15
5-50
Time of Possession
27:52
32:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Louisiana-Lafayette, J.Davis 11-78, Hoggins 8-39, L.Lewis 6-27, Ragas 6-14, Arceneaux 1-9, Calais 1-1, Varnado 1-(minus 1), Ray 1-(minus 5). Appalachian St., Harrington 17-118, Moore 17-110, Lamb 5-87, Harper 2-14, Z.Thomas 2-13, Huesman 1-11, Fitch 2-6, Mal.Williams 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Louisiana-Lafayette, J.Davis 9-15-2-105, L.Lewis 5-9-0-96, Arceneaux 1-1-0-6, Bradley 0-1-0-0. Appalachian St., Lamb 17-22-0-242, Fitch 1-1-0-9.
RECEIVING—Louisiana-Lafayette, D.Scott 3-45, Bradley 3-23, R.Malone 2-60, J.Jackson 2-19, Patterson 2-19, K.Barnes 1-32, Collins 1-6, Ragas 1-3. Appalachian St., Hennigan 5-99, I.Lewis 4-62, Watkins 3-46, D.Jones 2-18, Mal.Williams 2-14, Virgil 1-9, Harrington 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
