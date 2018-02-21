Davidson senior Peyton Aldridge makes a bit of history as Wildcats rout Fordham

Peyton Aldridge made some history in Davidson’s 76-52 Atlantic 10 victory Wednesday against Fordham at Belk Arena.
Aldridge, the Wildcats’ senior forward, scored 16 points and in doing so went past the 2,000-point mark for his career. Aldridge now has 2,007 points and is fifth on Davidson’s career-scoring list, behind Stephen Curry (2,635), John Gerdy (2,483), Jack Gibbs (2,036) and Fred Hetzel (2,032). It appears certain he will pass former teammate Gibbs and Hetzel soon for the No. 3 spot.
Aldridge’s 2,000th point came on a layup in the first half, a basket (before a free throw) that gave Davidson (16-10, 11-4 A-10) a 27-17 lead over the the Rams (9-18, 4-11).
The Wildcats shot 68.9 percent (31-of-45.) They were 5-of-12 from from 3-point range, meaning they made 26-of-33 shots from inside the arc. Davidson outscored Fordham 48-20 in the paint. Davidson also held the Rams to 33.3 percent shooting.
Three who mattered
Aldridge: Joined Wildcats legends Curry, Gerdy, Gibbs and Hetzel in Davidson’s 2,000-point club. Also led the Wildcats with 12 rebounds. It was Aldridge’s third consecutive double-double. The last time that happened for Davidson was when Aldridge also did it in 2016.
Kellan Grady: Davidson’s freshman guard got 28 points in a variety of ways, but many of them came on layups as he sliced through the Rams defense.
Joseph Chartouny: Fordham’s junior guard got off to a slow start, but finished with 19 points.
Observations
▪ Davidson clinched at least third place in the A-10 with the victory, giving the Wildcats a double-bye in the conference tournament March 7-11 in Washington. The A-10 might be a one-bid league this season for the NCAA tournament, unless 18th-ranked Rhode Island loses in Washington. The Rams have already clinched the top seed in the conference tournament. St. Bonaventure is finishing strong and has a shot at an at-large bid if the Bonnies don’t win the tournament.
▪ Davidson put the game away late in the first half, going on a 12-0 run that saw a 25-17 lead grow to 37-17 on a basket by Aldridge. Fordham went scoreless for more than five minutes during that stretch.
▪ Grady scored 11 consecutive points for Davidson midway through the first half, accounting for all his points by halftime. The Wildcats had a 20-9 rebounding edge in the first half and outscored the Rams 22-6 in the paint.
▪ Davidson hasn’t had much trouble with Fordham this season. The Wildcats beat the Rams 75-45 in January in New York.
▪ Wildcats coach Bob McKillop needs one more victory to become the 72nd coach in Division I history with 550 victories. McKillop is 549-338 in 29 seasons, all at Davidson.
Quoting
“Coming here four years ago, I never thought about that. I just do what I can do. I credit our coaches for putting me in this position and to my teammates for getting me the ball so many times.” – Aldridge, on hitting the 2,000-point mark.
“Aggression.” – Aldridge, on what led to the Wildcats’ 68.9 percent shooting night, which included 48 points in the paint (mostly on layups).
“It means we’re losing 4,000 points in two years!” – McKillop, on having two 2,000-point scorers (Aldridge and Gibbs, who graduated in 2017) in consecutive classes.
DAVIDSON 76, FORDHAM 52
FORDHAM (9-18): Slanina 4-7 2-3 12, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 0-4 2-2 2, Tavares 1-4 0-0 2, Chartouny 6-18 3-3 19, Pekarek 1-4 0-0 2, Raut 2-6 0-0 5, Downing 0-1 0-0 0, Havsa 4-9 2-2 10, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 9-10 52.
DAVIDSON (16-10): Michelsen 2-4 2-2 7, Aldridge 7-11 1-1 16, Grady 11-13 5-6 28, Pritchett 2-3 0-0 4, Gudmundsson 5-10 0-0 10, Magarity 1-1 1-3 4, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-2 0-1 4, Reigel 1-1 0-0 3, Wynter 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-45 9-13 76.
Halftime—Davidson 39-25. 3-Point Goals—Fordham 7-34 (Chartouny 4-11, Slanina 2-4, Raut 1-5, Sanchez 0-1, Pekarek 0-3, Tavares 0-3, Havsa 0-3, Hicks 0-4), Davidson 5-12 (Reigel 1-1, Magarity 1-1, Michelsen 1-2, Grady 1-3, Aldridge 1-3, Gudmundsson 0-2). Fouled Out—Hicks. Rebounds—Fordham 18 (Chartouny 5), Davidson 35 (Aldridge 12). Assists—Fordham 7 (Chartouny 3), Davidson 14 (Gudmundsson 4). Total Fouls—Fordham 17, Davidson 13. A—3,212 (5,295).
