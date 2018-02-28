Davidson drops 3OT heartbreaker to St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure beat Davidson 117-113 in triple overtime Tuesday in a memorable Atlantic 10 basketball game.
The Wildcats got career highs from senior forward Peyton Aldridge (45 points) and freshman guard Kellan Grady (39), but they weren’t enough to to prevent the Bonnies from winning their 11th consecutive game.
The loss dropped the Wildcats (17-11, 12-5) into third place in the A-10, with the Bonnies (23-6, 13-4) taking over sole possession of second place. St. Bonaventure’s last loss was against Davidson at Belk Arena in January.
Nelson Caputo was fouled on a 3-point shot from the right wing and hit all three free throws to make it 108-all and then, on an inbound play, fed Tshiefu Ngalakulondi, who had slipped around a screen into the paint, for a dunk. Matt Mobley made 5 of 6 free throws to cap a 10-0 that made it 115-108 with 30 seconds to go and St. Bonaventure held on from there.
Never miss a local story.
LaDarien Griffin’s layup for the Bonnies made it 78-all with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Grady’s potential winning 3 at the buzzer missed off the back of the rim.
Grady made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left in the first OT to force the second.
St. Bonaventure got 34 points from Jaylen Adams, 33 from Mobley and 31 from Courtney Stockard.
Aldridge, who hit eight 3-pointers and also had a team-high 12 rebounds, fouled out in the third overtime. Grady helped keep the Wildcats in the game, making 16-of-16 free throws.
The Wildcats wrap up their regular season Friday against league-leader Rhode Island. Saint Joseph’s shocked the 17th-ranked Rams 78-48 Tuesday.
Comments