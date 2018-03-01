Anders Broman’s big 2nd half leads defending Big South champ Winthrop

Anders Broman scored all 15 of his points in the second half, Adam Pickett matched him with 15 and defending Big South Tournament champion Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb 72-68 on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup.
After Gardner-Webb twice pulled within three points, Broman and brother Bjorn Broman combined to make four straight free throws for two-possession leads, the last at 70-65. Liam O'Reilly hit a contested off-balance 3-pointer with 4.1 to go but Bjorn Broman added two more at the stripe.
Third-seeded Winthrop (19-11) will play No. 2 seed Radford in the semifinals Friday.
Kyle Zunic added 13 points and Xavier Cooks, the Big South player of the year, had 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting for Winthrop, which swept the regular-season series with wins of 19 and 23 points.
O'Reilly led No. 6 seed Gardner-Webb (14-18) with 20 points and six assists.
CIAA tournament
Lincoln (Pa.) 58, Johnson C. Smith 52: The Lions (17-10), the North’s third seed, dispatched South No. 2 seed Golden Bulls (18-10) to set up an all-North women’s semifinal. The Lions take on nationally ranked top seed Virginia Union Friday at 3 p.m. Jasmine Carter gave J.C. Smith a much-needed boost off the bench with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting and six rebounds. Lions guard Shecquan Bailey led all scorers with 22 points, including 14 in the second half.
Virginia State 83, Winston-Salem State 65: North No. 2 seed Trojans (23-4) led by as much as 25 points over the Rams (8-21) and will play Bowie State at 1 p.m. Friday in the women’s semifinals. Chrisanna Green led Virginia State with a game-high 23 points (9-of-13) and nine boards. Alexis Smith added 22 points (7-of-17).
Virginia Union 70, Shaw 68: Todd Hughes scored a game-high 22 points as the Panthers (16-14) upset the Bears (20-9 ) in the men’s quarterfinals. Virginia Union plays Virginia State Friday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. Kory Cooley added 16 points, James Page 12 and William Jenkins 11 for the Panthers. DeAngelo Stephens-Bell led Shaw with 20 points. Cameron Golden added 18 and Savon Goodman 14.
