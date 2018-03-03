Robert Davis, the CIAA’s player of the year, paced J.C. Smith with 12 points in Saturday’s CIAA tournament championship game against Virginia Union. In photo above, Davis takes a shot during a regular-season game.
Robert Davis, the CIAA’s player of the year, paced J.C. Smith with 12 points in Saturday’s CIAA tournament championship game against Virginia Union. In photo above, Davis takes a shot during a regular-season game. Benjamin Robson File photo
Robert Davis, the CIAA’s player of the year, paced J.C. Smith with 12 points in Saturday’s CIAA tournament championship game against Virginia Union. In photo above, Davis takes a shot during a regular-season game. Benjamin Robson File photo

College Sports

J.C. Smith hung tight with Virginia Union. But then the dam burst in the CIAA finale.

By Herb White

Correspondent

March 03, 2018 10:04 PM

Virginia Union completed its march from CIAA afterthought to league champs.

The Panthers, who beat Johnson C. Smith 82-52 for the tournament championship Saturday at Spectrum Center, were dominant on both ends of the court. The win was punctuated by a thorough second half in which they led by as many as 32 points to win their first title under coach Jay Butler, who won three championships as a Virginia Union player from 1994-96.

The two teams swapped the lead five times and forged four ties in the first half before Virginia Union pulled ahead late for a 36-28 advantage. The Panthers exploded in the second half as they grabbed a double-digit advantage early and expanded it by exploiting their advantage inside. Four Virginia Union players scored in double figures, led by Todd Hughes with 22 points, followed by Andre Walker’s 19. William Jenkins added 16 points and Kory Cooley 13.

J.C. Smith (20-11) struggled on offense, managing only 31.7 percent shooting (19-of-60) and a season-low points scored. The Golden Bulls couldn’t handle Virginia Union’s size and athletic ability in the lane, especially in the second half where the Panthers connected on a sizzling 59.3 percent (16-of-27) of their shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three who mattered

Andre Walker: The Panthers’ 6-10 center dominated inside with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He hit 6-of-9 shots in addition to all four free throws.

Todd Hughes: Virginia Union’s guard led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

Robert Davis: The CIAA’s player of the year paced J.C. Smith with 12 points, including seven in the first half on 3-of-9 shooting.

Observations

▪  Virginia Union hit the boards hard, outrebounding J.C. Smith 49-29, which led to a 22-16 advantage in second-chance points.

▪  As efficient as Walker was in the paint, J.C. Smith outscored the Panthers in the lane 14-10 in the first half.

▪  Roddric Ross, Jonathan Curtis and Robert Davis were named to the all-tournament team.

Worth mentioning

▪  The championship is Virginia Union’s 19th in school history, and first since 2006.

▪  J.C. Smith coach Steve Joyner is 3-6 all-time against Virginia Union in tournament play, 18-30 overall.

▪  Virginia Union swept the championship hardware. The Panthers beat Bowie State for the women’s title.

CIAA championships

Results from the CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament at the Spectrum Center:

MEN

Saturday’s final

Virginia Union 82, Johnson C. Smith 52

All-tournament team

Kory Cooley (MVP) – Virginia Union

Richard Granberry – Virginia State

Omari George – Bowie State

Todd Hughes – Virginia Union

Roddric Ross – Johnson C. Smith

Robert Davis – Johnson C. Smith

Cameron Burhannon – Livingstone

Jonathan Curtis – Johnson C. Smith

Willie Gillmore – Fayetteville State

Quincy January – Saint Augustine's

2018 CIAA Sportsmanship Award

Livingstone College

WOMEN

Saturday’s final

Virginia Union 73, Bowie State 57

All-tournament team

Alexis Johnson (MVP) – Virginia Union

Kiara Colston – Bowie State

Chrisanna Green – Virginia State

Michelle Fitzgerald – Lincoln (Pa.)

Kyaja Williams – Bowie State

Shareka McNeill – Virginia Union

Shecquan Bailey – Lincoln (Pa.)

Rachael Pecota – Virginia Union

Alex Smith – Virginia State

Sada Chatman - Bowie State

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Luke Maye on the UNC-Duke Rivalry

View More Video