Charlotte 49ers basketball great Henry Williams dies

From basketball star to pastor, Henry Williams shares a message with his congregation. Williams, the Charlotte 49ers’ all-time leading scorer who was once described as the “new king” of Italian basketball, died Tuesday. He was 47.

