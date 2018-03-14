Charlotte 49ers basketball great Henry Williams dies

Henry Williams, the Charlotte 49ers’ all-time leading scorer who was once described as the “new king” of Italian basketball, died Tuesday. He was 47.
Williams, who was diagnosed in 2009 with kidney disease, played for the 49ers from 1989-92. An elegant yet tough player with a soft shooting touch, Williams averaged 20.2 points for the 49ers, setting a career scoring mark of 2,383, including 308 3-pointers. As a senior, he led the 49ers to the Metro Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Williams, who had an unfailingly upbeat and outgoing personality, also played for the United States in the 1990 Goodwill Games.
“Henry is an exceptional player,” U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said at the time. “I love Henry. If he was a little bit younger, I’d adopt him.”
Never miss a local story.
Although Williams was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1992, he never played in the NBA. Instead, he went to Europe, where he starred for four Italian teams.
He averaged 20.2 points (exactly what he averaged at Charlotte) in a decade-long career. In 1996, his fourth year in Italy, he was the Italian League’s most valuable player for Treviso.
He was hailed in Italy as the country’s Michael Jordan, whose years in the NBA paralleled Williams’ time in Italy. A magazine headline about Williams proclaimed: “Il Nuevo Ri” (The New King).
Williams retired from basketball after 10 seasons in Italy. He returned to the United States and Charlotte, where he became minister at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
In 2009, Williams was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, which occurs when kidneys are no longer able to function well enough to sustain life. He was undergoing daily dialysis treatment.
David Scott: @davidscott14
Comments