Kentucky snuffs out Davidson’s top scorers in NCAAs to advance in Boise

Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge (23) fights for a rebound against Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) late in the first half of Thursday’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament game in Boise, Idaho. Aldridge and freshman Kellan Grady, Davidson’s leading scorers for the season, shot 8-of-31 from the field as fifth-seeded Kentucky won 78-73. TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com