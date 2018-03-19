Charlotte 49ers find next basketball coach on bench of No. 1 NCAA seed

The Charlotte 49ers are expected to name Virginia associate head coach Ron Sanchez as their new head coach, the Observer confirmed Monday.
Sanchez spent nine seasons at Virginia under coach Tony Bennett and was with Bennett for three seasons before that at Washington State.
Sanchez, who was a volunteer assistant at Indiana before going to Washington State, played at State University of Oneonta, where he was the State University of New York Athletic player of the year in 1997.
Sanchez replaces Houston Fancher, who was the 49ers’ interim head coach after Mark Price was fired in November. Fancher and his staff were let go earlier this month when new athletics director Mike Hill took over at Charlotte.
Never miss a local story.
Sanchez also was an assistant at SUNY Oneonta and associate head coach at Delhi (N.Y.).
Comments