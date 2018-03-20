Charlotte 49ers’ Jon Davis declaring for NBA draft; not hiring agent

Charlotte 49ers point guard Jon Davis will declare for June’s NBA draft, but won’t hire an agent, a source close to Davis confirmed to the Observer on Tuesday. By not hiring an agent, Davis will have the option to return to school for his senior season.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news.
By not hiring an agent, Davis, who averaged 17.6 points and 5.5 assists last season, can attend NBA workouts and the draft combine and still return to school if he makes a decision to withdraw at least 10 days prior to the June 21 draft. The draft combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.
The 49ers, who finished 6-23 last season, hired former Virginia associated head coach Ron Sanchez as their new coach Monday.
David Scott: @davidscott14
