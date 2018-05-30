Charlotte 49ers' second-leading scorer has reached a decision on his career

Shooting guard Andrien White, Charlotte’s second-leading scorer last season, said Wednesday he has requested and been granted a release from the 49ers.
White, who played three seasons with the 49ers, will have to sit out next season before finishing his college career with one final season in 2019-20.
White entered the NBA draft earlier this spring but didn’t sign an agent. He announced earlier this week that he was withdrawing from the draft.
A starter in all three seasons with the 49ers, White averaged 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
White is the second player to leave the program since new coach Ron Sanchez was hired in March, joining backup guard Ryan Murphy.
“I hope whatever decision Andrien comes to, he’ll have a joyful and successful experience in his last year of college basketball,” Sanchez told the Observer.
