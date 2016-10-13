Former Davidson Day QB Will Grier: ‘I felt like I was being pushed away from Florida’

0:30 Robert Washington eager for more touchdowns Pause

2:01 Duke coach David Cutcliffe on the Blue Devils after first practice

0:22 Mallard Creek WR Ryan Jones looks ahead

0:44 Guiness Book workout record tried

1:20 WR Pharoh Cooper works out at Gamecocks' pro day

1:11 NCCU CB Ryan Smith at pro day

0:23 UNC RB Romar Morris runs 4.3 40-yard dash

0:32 Clemson DE Shaq Lawson on teammate Kevin Dodd

0:38 NFL Combine: Clemson DE Kevin Dodd on the Tigers' football factory

0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR