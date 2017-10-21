Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh was a big hero in the 49ers first win of the season Saturday
Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh was a big hero in the 49ers first win of the season Saturday Orlin Wagner AP
Charlotte quarterback Hasaan Klugh was a big hero in the 49ers first win of the season Saturday Orlin Wagner AP

Football

Social media reacts to Charlotte 49ers wild homecoming win over UAB Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 21, 2017 10:29 PM

Charlotte 49ers coach Brad Lambert hasn’t had a fun year.

Heading into Saturday’s homecoming game with Alabama-Birmingham, the 49ers hadn’t won a game all season. They were 0-7 with a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Charlotte, and Lambert, were simply looking for a spark.

A big spark came Saturday night at Richardson Stadium.

Down a point in overtime, coach Brad Lambert decided to go for two, win or lose, calling a trick play that called for quarterback Hasaan Klugh to take the snap, hand off to teammate, who flipped the ball to Chris Montgomery. Montgomery then threw to an open Klugh. This kind of play is sometimes called a “Flea Flicker,” and this type of play comes with a big risk.

But the play worked, and it left Klugh a big hero on homecoming. He ran for a touchdown in overtime in the 25-24 win that set up Lambert’s game-winning decision. Klugh threw for 154 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 140 yards and two scores.

Charlotte rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win.

Here’s the game-winning play from two angles

Here’s the celebration

And here’s the social reaction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly talks facing former teammate Mike Tolbert and coach Sean McDermott, now with the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them' 1:28

Panthers Luke Kuechly on familiarity with Buffalo Bills: 'They know us, we know them'
Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to? 0:45

Which Buffalo Bills player did Panthers Christian McCaffrey look up to?
North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain 2:02

North Carolina offensive tackle Bentley Spain

View More Video