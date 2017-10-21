Social media reacts to Charlotte 49ers wild homecoming win over UAB Saturday

Charlotte 49ers coach Brad Lambert hasn’t had a fun year.
Heading into Saturday’s homecoming game with Alabama-Birmingham, the 49ers hadn’t won a game all season. They were 0-7 with a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Charlotte, and Lambert, were simply looking for a spark.
A big spark came Saturday night at Richardson Stadium.
Down a point in overtime, coach Brad Lambert decided to go for two, win or lose, calling a trick play that called for quarterback Hasaan Klugh to take the snap, hand off to teammate, who flipped the ball to Chris Montgomery. Montgomery then threw to an open Klugh. This kind of play is sometimes called a “Flea Flicker,” and this type of play comes with a big risk.
But the play worked, and it left Klugh a big hero on homecoming. He ran for a touchdown in overtime in the 25-24 win that set up Lambert’s game-winning decision. Klugh threw for 154 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 140 yards and two scores.
Charlotte rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win.
Here’s the game-winning play from two angles
What. A. Finish! @Charlotte49erFB risk it all on the extra point and win their homecoming game on an epic flee flicker. Who is writing this? pic.twitter.com/bImHnfogly— beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) October 22, 2017
The WINNING MOMENT for @Charlotte49erFB! ⛏ pic.twitter.com/QwWj9bHbqj— SMA (@SMA49ers) October 22, 2017
Here’s the celebration
Holy Cow!!! pic.twitter.com/0QgDB1nddh— Bobby Rosinski (@BobbyRosinski) October 22, 2017
And here’s the social reaction.
Can not even describe how it feels to finally leave Jerry- Richardson stadium with a smile and a win for @Charlotte49ers @Charlotte49erFB!!— Some Call Me Stones (@SlothSquared) October 22, 2017
We won— Josh kennedy (@joshkenfootball) October 22, 2017
We finally won a game ! #Charlotte49ers— Spooky J (@JawadAhmed_6) October 22, 2017
Forty . . . Niners :) :) :) #stillnotrocksolidbutatleastnolongerwinless— Shawn Smith (@Pantherzfan4lif) October 22, 2017
THAT OVERTIME WINNING FEELING!!! #RockSolid ⛏ pic.twitter.com/y8tm4tnl7Y— Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) October 22, 2017
