Social reaction: Georgia tops Oklahoma in Rose Bowl for the ages

Man, what a Rose Bowl:
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48, double overtime.
This Rose Bowl, though. pic.twitter.com/wA0Hw4tDdg— Jan G. (@jwgoldman) January 2, 2018
This Rose Bowl is why it's getting harder to watch the NFL...— Ben Kramer (@Benkramer98) January 2, 2018
Never miss a local story.
After four quarters of breathless football -- and two gotta-have-em fourth quarter drives by both teams -- the Rose Bowl went into overtime with Georgia and Oklahoma tied at 45. The game had tons of momentum shifts, big plays and plenty of Baker Mayfield proving he was Heisman Trophy-winning good.
In its long history, the Rose Bowl had never gone into overtime. And the 2018 game went into two.
We're going to overtime for the first time in #RoseBowl history. #GoDawgs #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lvhaF6zbnr— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 2, 2018
To celebrate the first OT game in Rose Bowl history, fans have their phones lit like a Bon Jovi concert. Awesome scene. pic.twitter.com/chguR4JEPG— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2018
It ended after Georgia blocked a short field goal attempt by Oklahoma in the second overtime. It was Georgia’s third blocked field goal of the season.
A few plays later, Georgia running back Sony Michel took a direct snap, ran to his left, and scored. One of the greatest games in college football history was over. And social media reacted.
This Rose Bowl was some game. What an ending— amanda (@acippy22) January 2, 2018
This Rose Bowl was one of the top 5 football games I've ever watched— 2018matsu (@antoniuspius) January 2, 2018
To those who lament the lack of a @pac12 / @B1Gfootball matchup in the Rose Bowl, I present today's game as evidence that all things must change.#RoseBowl2018— Brian Musgrove (@bmusgrove_socal) January 2, 2018
The NFL should wise up and start playing a Super Bowl or two at the Rose Bowl again. Everything just looks and feels bigger there. Gorgeous field and scene in Pasadena. Last one: 1993.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 2, 2018
Before the Rose Bowl began, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, known for his swagger, had a message for anybody watching.
Baker Mayfield walks into the Rose Bowl with a "Pretenders" sign. I freakin' love this guy. pic.twitter.com/YwumDTwlIj— Shane Kinnee (@_ShaneKinnee) January 1, 2018
Oklahoma got off to a rousing start, and led 31-14 after a wide receiver reverse pass to Baker Mayfield gave the Sooners a huge lead near the end of the second quarter. But a questionable kickoff decision gave Georgia a chance to score.
That squib kick will haunt OU. That gave Georgia the shot in the arm it needed. Momentum is a beast. https://t.co/kPtuTbIsUO— Frank Duffy (@FrankDuffy) January 2, 2018
Taking advantage of good field position, the Bulldogs hit a long field goal on the final play of the first half, and momentum really switched.
Rose Bowl record 55 yard field goal for Rodrigo Blankenship brought to you by LensCrafters. pic.twitter.com/eKBTBmU5z7— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2018
Then, in the third quarter, Georgia simply took over the game, rallying with a series of punishing runs and punishing hits. The Bulldogs defense, so dominated by Mayfield in the first half, began to bat him and his passes around in the second half. Georgia intercepted Mayfield in a run of 24 straight points that gave the Bulldogs the lead and had Twitter really going.
Rose Bowl, currently. pic.twitter.com/ddASDTKhKL— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 1, 2018
It was also around the time, folks started realizing that because the Rose Bowl began at its normal 5 p.m. starting time, and with this game beginning to stretch well past 8, the Clemson-Alabama game would start later than Monday Night Football -- on a school night.
Rose Bowl refuses to move to any other time slot. Was part of condition agreeing to be a playoff bowl.— Fred Somers (@fsomers1) January 2, 2018
Drives me insane too, 2nd playoff is always way too late.
Damn what time is Alabama/Clemson game is going to be over. 12 am, 1 am? No more Rose Bowl for playoff games!— Reginald Peoples (@RPeeps87) January 2, 2018
Ultimately, though, this is a game people will talk about for a long time.
Just when I thought TX vs USC was the best Rose Bowl ever...not so fast my friend!— Tony Dickinson (@10TONYD) January 2, 2018
Comments