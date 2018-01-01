Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) celebrates after blocking a field goal against Oklahoma during overtime in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia won 54-48. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Social reaction: Georgia tops Oklahoma in Rose Bowl for the ages

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 01, 2018 09:21 PM

Man, what a Rose Bowl:

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48, double overtime.

After four quarters of breathless football -- and two gotta-have-em fourth quarter drives by both teams -- the Rose Bowl went into overtime with Georgia and Oklahoma tied at 45. The game had tons of momentum shifts, big plays and plenty of Baker Mayfield proving he was Heisman Trophy-winning good.

In its long history, the Rose Bowl had never gone into overtime. And the 2018 game went into two.

It ended after Georgia blocked a short field goal attempt by Oklahoma in the second overtime. It was Georgia’s third blocked field goal of the season.

Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) scores a touchdown in overtime against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia won 54-48. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A few plays later, Georgia running back Sony Michel took a direct snap, ran to his left, and scored. One of the greatest games in college football history was over. And social media reacted.

Before the Rose Bowl began, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, known for his swagger, had a message for anybody watching.

Oklahoma got off to a rousing start, and led 31-14 after a wide receiver reverse pass to Baker Mayfield gave the Sooners a huge lead near the end of the second quarter. But a questionable kickoff decision gave Georgia a chance to score.

Taking advantage of good field position, the Bulldogs hit a long field goal on the final play of the first half, and momentum really switched.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) runs for a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Then, in the third quarter, Georgia simply took over the game, rallying with a series of punishing runs and punishing hits. The Bulldogs defense, so dominated by Mayfield in the first half, began to bat him and his passes around in the second half. Georgia intercepted Mayfield in a run of 24 straight points that gave the Bulldogs the lead and had Twitter really going.

It was also around the time, folks started realizing that because the Rose Bowl began at its normal 5 p.m. starting time, and with this game beginning to stretch well past 8, the Clemson-Alabama game would start later than Monday Night Football -- on a school night.

Ultimately, though, this is a game people will talk about for a long time.

