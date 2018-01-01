Some streaming TV customers miss parts of Monday’s thrilling Rose Bowl

Monday night, Georgia and Oklahoma played one of the greatest college football games in history at the Rose Bowl.
Unfortunately, some streaming TV customers missed large swaths of it.
One of the most popular streaming services, DirecTV Now, became unusable for many customers in the second half, even kicking some users out of the system and forcing them to try to unsuccessfully login. The problem, which began in the fourth quarter, was corrected by the time the second overtime was underway.
The service also had issues late in the first half of the Clemson-Alabama national semifinal game.
And many customers were not pleased with the 1-year-old service, which is billed as a cheaper alternative to DirecTV’s standard offering, which requires a satellite dish.
Directv Now does not require a satellite dish and uses the customer’s Internet or cellular connection to deliver TV service via a computer, tablet or phone as well as streaming TV boxes like the Apple TV and Roku.
DirecTV Now is having issues since 09:02 PM ESThttps://t.co/MkeGJ3t5Zl— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) January 2, 2018
RT if you're also affected #directvnowoutage pic.twitter.com/xlfEAgXmMZ
Customers on ESPN’s “Watch ESPN” app also experienced issues as the service was likely strained with an onslaught of viewers tuning in to catch the breathless final moments.
I love when the Watch ESPN app and DirecTV Now both don’t work during OT football games— Mitch Kaiser (@mitchkaiser6) January 2, 2018
Directv Now crashes during overtime of the Rose Bowl. It’s not a new product anymore, these hiccups should be worked out by now!— David Gifford Jr (@DavidGiffordJr) January 2, 2018
When your DirecTV Now goes down just before double OT pic.twitter.com/LE6OeFdqwN— Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) January 2, 2018
Users on some of the other popular streaming services, like Sony’s PlayStation Vue, did not report similar issues, though some complained the broadcasts via the streaming services was 30 to 60 seconds behind what was shown on standard satellite and cable. That left some customers hearing about plays on social media or friends before they saw it.
@PlayStation vue app working perfectly.— Grumpy Dude (@GrumpyOleDude) January 2, 2018
Hey Sling TV is working better than the @espn watch app! No lagging or buffering #AllStateSugarBowl— Celestia Turnage (@CelestiaTurnage) January 2, 2018
