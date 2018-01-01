Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) scores a touchdown in overtime against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia won 54-48. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Football

Some streaming TV customers miss parts of Monday’s thrilling Rose Bowl

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 01, 2018 10:18 PM

Monday night, Georgia and Oklahoma played one of the greatest college football games in history at the Rose Bowl.

Unfortunately, some streaming TV customers missed large swaths of it.

LINK: Reaction to Monday’s thrilling Georgia-Oklahoma 2 OT Rose Bowl game

One of the most popular streaming services, DirecTV Now, became unusable for many customers in the second half, even kicking some users out of the system and forcing them to try to unsuccessfully login. The problem, which began in the fourth quarter, was corrected by the time the second overtime was underway.

The service also had issues late in the first half of the Clemson-Alabama national semifinal game.

And many customers were not pleased with the 1-year-old service, which is billed as a cheaper alternative to DirecTV’s standard offering, which requires a satellite dish.

Directv Now does not require a satellite dish and uses the customer’s Internet or cellular connection to deliver TV service via a computer, tablet or phone as well as streaming TV boxes like the Apple TV and Roku.

Customers on ESPN’s “Watch ESPN” app also experienced issues as the service was likely strained with an onslaught of viewers tuning in to catch the breathless final moments.

Users on some of the other popular streaming services, like Sony’s PlayStation Vue, did not report similar issues, though some complained the broadcasts via the streaming services was 30 to 60 seconds behind what was shown on standard satellite and cable. That left some customers hearing about plays on social media or friends before they saw it.

