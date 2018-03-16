UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller gets his defense going against Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament West Regional at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Gonzaga advanced, 68-64. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS)
College Basketball

Did UNC fans see their next coach during NCAA tournament?

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 16, 2018 04:11 PM

UNCGreensboro didn’t win its first round NCAA tournament game Thursday, but the Spartans, and particularly coach Wes Miller, certainly made a name for themselves.

UNCGreensboro was in the tournament for the first time since 2001 and was close to pulling off one of the upsets of opening day before falling 68-64 to Gonzaga. Gonzaga, in the tournament for the 20th consecutive season, was national runner-up last season.

Miller became a national coaching darling and apparently gained quite a few fans. Given he’s a former North Carolina player, several UNC fans began speculating about Miller being a possible replacement for Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, whenever Williams decides to retire.

Williams, 67, is signed through 2020 at UNC.

Miller, 35, just finished his seventh season at UNC-G.

And Tar Heels fans, and members of the media , weren’t the only ones thinking about Miller.

