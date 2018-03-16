Did UNC fans see their next coach during NCAA tournament?

UNCGreensboro didn’t win its first round NCAA tournament game Thursday, but the Spartans, and particularly coach Wes Miller, certainly made a name for themselves.
Hope Wes Miller’s agent has an unlimited plan. #uncg #marchmadness— Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) March 15, 2018
UNCG tied w/ Gonzaga w/ 3min left.
UNCG head coach is Wes Miller.
This is Wes Miller. pic.twitter.com/ZGQuivvc9s
UNCGreensboro was in the tournament for the first time since 2001 and was close to pulling off one of the upsets of opening day before falling 68-64 to Gonzaga. Gonzaga, in the tournament for the 20th consecutive season, was national runner-up last season.
Miller became a national coaching darling and apparently gained quite a few fans. Given he’s a former North Carolina player, several UNC fans began speculating about Miller being a possible replacement for Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, whenever Williams decides to retire.
Williams, 67, is signed through 2020 at UNC.
Miller, 35, just finished his seventh season at UNC-G.
Don't know when, but Wes Miller will be coaching UNC one day https://t.co/QdSTlGBsqY— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) March 15, 2018
Wes Miller is our next head coach in chapel hill— Dev (@devv_doss) March 15, 2018
Wes Miller should be the coach of UNC when Roy retires!— Anthony Jones (@JonesTwan99) March 15, 2018
And Tar Heels fans, and members of the media , weren’t the only ones thinking about Miller.
UNCC when they saw UNCG lose so they can get Wes Miller on campus ASAP pic.twitter.com/aNf6OSjTdB— Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) March 15, 2018
Does Wes Miller get a look from UNC when Roy retires?— Bennett (@bennjeff) March 15, 2018
Wes Miller is about to get— Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) March 15, 2018
Gonzaga squeaked one out but 35-year-old UNCG head coach and former Tar Heel Wes Miller should be on every high major program's radar. Excellent coach who took the Bulldogs to the brink.— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 15, 2018
will wes miller get a good look at the charlotte job after his unc grensboro team pushed Gonzaga to the limit?— Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 15, 2018
