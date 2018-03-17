UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) and Jourdan Grant celebrate the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) and Jourdan Grant celebrate the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP
UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) and Jourdan Grant celebrate the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP

College Basketball

Reaction to UMBC’s upset for the ages against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 17, 2018 12:19 AM

As the national TV audience grew for the UMBC-Virginia NCAA Tournament game Friday night, more and more people starting heading towards social media.

That number included at least one future NFL Hall of Fame football player.

This is why. A No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament had never beaten a No. 1, and it was happening. The UMBC Retrievers, who had lost by 44 to Albany earlier this season, were taking down a 31-2 ACC champion that was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This upset would seem to rival any upset in any sport you’d ever seen.

The reaction was immediate.

A sampling.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In need of more cowbell

View More Video