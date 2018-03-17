Reaction to UMBC’s upset for the ages against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

As the national TV audience grew for the UMBC-Virginia NCAA Tournament game Friday night, more and more people starting heading towards social media.
That number included at least one future NFL Hall of Fame football player.
Wow!!!! UMBC!!!! Unbelievable!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2018
This is why. A No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament had never beaten a No. 1, and it was happening. The UMBC Retrievers, who had lost by 44 to Albany earlier this season, were taking down a 31-2 ACC champion that was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
This upset would seem to rival any upset in any sport you’d ever seen.
The photo says it all. pic.twitter.com/l8ohAR1IHQ— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2018
The reaction was immediate.
A sampling.
How many thought UMBC would score 53 tonight against #UVa? Retrievers scored 53 in SECOND HALF.— David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) March 17, 2018
Most stunning sports result you never thought you’d see this decade.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 17, 2018
2018 in sports (so far):— Matt Bowling (@mattbowling12) March 17, 2018
-Eagles, with their BACKUP QB, beat Patriots in the Super Bowl
-USA wins Olympic gold in curling AND hockey
-A 16 seed with ONE win over a Power Five opponent in PROGRAM HISTORY beats the #1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament
We’re 11 weeks in...
kansas st looking for scouting reports for #UMBC right now lol pic.twitter.com/zFpaGoSnYo— Dan Yamakaitis (@BigDanYam) March 17, 2018
UVA walking off the court. pic.twitter.com/F2AxLg1xpo— Richard Brooke (@RichardMBrooke) March 17, 2018
.@UMBC_MBB reacts after its historic First Round upset of @UVAMensHoops. #MarchMadness https://t.co/nmnRAC6qh5— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
