College Basketball

Reaction: Charlotte 49ers fans seem (mostly) pleased with new basketball hire

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 19, 2018 04:07 PM

The Charlotte 49ers hired a new head men’s basketball coach Monday, former Virginia associate head coach Ron Sanchez.

Sanchez coached under Tony Bennett at Virginia for nine seasons and was with Bennett for three seasons before that at Washington State. A source told the Observer that Sanchez’s deal with the 49ers has not yet been signed.

Reaction was heavy on social media.

Many Virginia fans lamented losing Sanchez, who was a key recruiter in Charlottesville.

Charlotte fans seemed (mostly) impressed with the hire. Sanchez replaces Houston Fancher, who served as interim coach after Mark Price was fired in November. New athletics director Mike Hill let Fancher and his staff go shortly after he was hired.

In a survey two years ago, ESPN asked 60 college head coaches about top assistants. Sanchez was among the best.

