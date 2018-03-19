Reaction: Charlotte 49ers fans seem (mostly) pleased with new basketball hire

The Charlotte 49ers hired a new head men’s basketball coach Monday, former Virginia associate head coach Ron Sanchez.
Sanchez coached under Tony Bennett at Virginia for nine seasons and was with Bennett for three seasons before that at Washington State. A source told the Observer that Sanchez’s deal with the 49ers has not yet been signed.
Reaction was heavy on social media.
Many Virginia fans lamented losing Sanchez, who was a key recruiter in Charlottesville.
It will be hard to fill Ron Sanchez shoes at Virginia. He was always on the road recruiting. Very important to hire the right assistant for our future recruiting success.— UVA Hoops Recruiting (@BigtimeHoo) March 19, 2018
I bet no one is happier for Ron Sanchez than Tony Bennett...losing talented assistants is the price of success and Ron will make a great head coach for Charlotte. Big shoes to fill on #UVA's staff in terms of coaching and recruiting.— RDPinRVA (@UVApolitics87) March 19, 2018
Back after a short hiatus to wish a great guy Ron Sanchez luck as UNC Charlotte’s new head coach. It was a pleasure being around you in Charlottesville my friend!— Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) March 19, 2018
Charlotte fans seemed (mostly) impressed with the hire. Sanchez replaces Houston Fancher, who served as interim coach after Mark Price was fired in November. New athletics director Mike Hill let Fancher and his staff go shortly after he was hired.
In a survey two years ago, ESPN asked 60 college head coaches about top assistants. Sanchez was among the best.
Ron Sanchez to Charlotte.— Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) March 19, 2018
I like it.
First staffing call should be to Jeff McInnis.
My take on Ron Sanchez to UNCC: disappointed. Wanted a HC from lower tier, the no experience path here again scares me. I hope for the 100% best but looks like a Dubois certified hire. Also tape on Sanchez put me to sleep, hope he finds some charisma to get energy to Halton— realdadinstands (@realdadinstands) March 19, 2018
The @Charlotte49ers have hired Virginia's Assoc. HC, Ron Sanchez, as next head coach.@rmikehill knows what he's doing. Just look at what he did while at @UF. Sanchez was the No. 2 guy under Bennett, and he handled recruiting.— Nathan Butler (@nbutler49) March 19, 2018
Finally we will see defense in Halton. pic.twitter.com/DevYd2fkK1
Big time get for Charlotte basketball Ron Sanchez one of the best in the game. Stand up dude. https://t.co/muRII1OifQ— Clint Parks (@Brotherhood05) March 19, 2018
