Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel, seen coaching against Wake Forest, has agreed to become the new coach at Pitt. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

College Basketball

Reaction: Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel heading to Pittsburgh

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 27, 2018 12:21 PM

In a stunning bit of news late Tuesday morning, several media outlets began to report that Duke's chief assistant coach, Jeff Capel, will sign a 7-year contract to become the new head coach at Pittsburgh.

Many pundits had long assumed that Capel would step in at Duke once 71-year-old Mike Krzyzewski retired.

Capel has worked at Duke since 2011, and has been a big part of some of the Blue Devils' biggest recruiting classes since that time. Prior to coming to Durham, Capel was head coach at Oklahoma from 2006-11.

National high school basketball analyst Corey Evans thinks it's a home run hire for Pittsburgh, which fired Kevin Stallings after two seasons. Stallings was 0-19 in ACC play in 2017-18.

Reaction on social media was strong.

