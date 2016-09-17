Friday’s HS Football Scores, How Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area:
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Mallard Creek (3-1)
4A
L, 17-6 to South Pointe
vs. W. Charlotte
2. Butler (4-1)
4A
d. Hough 21-10
at Garinger
3. Rock Hill N’western (4-1)
5A
d. Spartanburg 35-31
at Gaffney
4. Vance (5-0)
4A
d. Independence 52-14
Bye
5. Rock Hill S. Pointe (4-1)
4A
d. Mallard Creek 17-6
Bye
6. Char. Christian (5-0)
IND
d. North Davidson 52-38
Bye
7. Char. Catholic (3-1)
4A
Bye
at Berry
8. Davidson Day (4-1)
IND
d. Comm. School
Bye
of Davidson 61-12
9. Hough (3-2)
4A
L, 21-10 to Butler
at Hopewell
10. Charlotte Latin (5-0)
IND
d. Carolina Pride 49-8
vs Providence Day
11. Concord (4-1)
3A
d. South Rowan 41-11
Bye
12. Lake Norman (4-0)
4A
Bye
at West Iredell
13. Myers Park (5-0)
4A
d. Sun Valley 28-14
at Rocky River
14. South Meck (2-2)
4A
Bye
at Harding
15. Ardrey Kell (2-2)
4A
Bye
vs West Meck
16. Sun Valley (4-1)
3A
L 28-14 to Myers Park
vs Forest Hill
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 49, Cary Panther Creek 14
Ayden-Grifton 63, Pamlico County 14
Aynor, S.C. 43, West Columbus 0
Bartlett Yancey 19, Granville Central 14
Bessemer City 8, North Lincoln 6
Bethel Assembly 40, Lasker Northeast 0
Brevard 52, Enka 20
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 62, West Henderson 48
Cameron Union Pines 54, Western Harnett 0
Canton Pisgah 28, Madison County 0
Cape Fear 45, South Johnston 0
Charlotte Berry Tech 14, West Charlotte 12
Charlotte Country Day 22, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 6
Charlotte Latin 49, Carolina Pride 8
Charlotte Myers Park 28, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Charlotte Providence 31, East Mecklenburg 30
Charlotte Providence Day 60, Charlotte Victory Christian 0
Charlotte Vance 52, Charlotte Independence 14
Chatham Central 48, Albemarle 13
China Grove Carson 30, East Rowan 16
Clayton 35, East Wake 13
Clinton 33, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Croatan 38, Swansboro 20
Davie County 37, Huntersville Hopewell 12
Durham Hillside 43, Halifax County, Va. 6
East Carteret 53, Warsaw Kenan 31
East Chapel Hill 29, Chapel Hill 27
East Davidson 35, Trinity Wheatmore 13
East Duplin 55, North Lenoir 7
East Forsyth 46, Greensboro Grimsley 6
East Montgomery 50, Monroe Union Academy 12
East Wilkes 45, East Bend Forbush 7
Eastern Alamance 54, Eden Morehead 14
Eastern Randolph 43, South Stanly 0
Edenton Holmes 52, Booker T. Washington, Va. 0
Erwin Triton 16, Gray's Creek 7
Fannin County, Ga. 42, Andrews 0
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Clayton Cleveland 25
Fayetteville Seventy-First 35, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Franklinton 30, Oxford Webb 6
Fuquay-Varina 57, Raleigh Athens Drive 43
Garner 25, Southeast Raleigh 6
Goldsboro Rosewood 53, South Lenoir 52, OT
Graham 42, Central Davidson 12
Greene Central 27, Farmville Central 20
Greensboro Dudley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Greensboro Page 49, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Harnett Central 27, Knightdale 0
Havelock 28, Jacksonville Northside 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 20, Charlotte Olympic 14
Jacksonville 36, Topsail 15
Jones County 22, East Columbus 0
Kinston 48, Southern Wayne 12
Lake Taylor, Va. 62, Elizabeth City Northeastern 41
Lexington 42, Southwestern Randolph 13
Lincolnton 45, West Lincoln 9
Lumberton 17, Spring Lake Overhills 14
Matthews Butler 21, Cornelius Hough 10
Mayodan McMichael 24, Rockingham County 16
McDowell County 13, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 3
Mint Hill Rocky River 21, North Mecklenburg 20, 2OT
Morrisville Green Hope 35, Friendship 6
North Johnston 42, Smithfield-Selma 7
North Stanly 41, South Davidson 0
North Surry 33, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Northern Nash 48, Goldsboro 13
Northern Vance 23, Carrboro 0
Orange 37, Western Guilford 9
Pasquotank County 33, North Pitt 13
Pembroke Swett 23, Fayetteville Britt 8
Pender 63, Lejeune 0
Perquimans 24, Manteo 14
Person 32, Raleigh Enloe 14
Pikeville Aycock 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 28
Plymouth 41, Camden County 7
Polk County 27, East Henderson 13
R-S Central 26, Valdese Draughn 7
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 50, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 26
Raleigh Sanderson 55, Durham Jordan 15
Raleigh St. David's 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 17
Raleigh Wake Christian 37, Newton Grove Hobbton 21
Raleigh Wakefield 32, Durham Riverside 0
Red Springs 12, Salemburg Lakewood 7
Richmond County 21, Hope Mills South View 0
Roanoke Rapids 26, Washington 18
Robbinsville 29, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 3
Rocky Mount Academy def. Cary Christian, forfeit
Rocky Mount Prep 54, Kestrel Heights 26
Rosman 14, Trinity Academy 7
Shelby 48, Forest City Chase 17
Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 7
South Granville 20, Wilson Fike 15
Southampton Academy, Va. 42, Kinston Parrott Academy 22
Southern Durham 35, Northern Durham 19
Southern Nash 21, Tarboro 10
Southern Pines Pinecrest 29, Southern Lee 3
Southwest Guilford 55, Southern Alamance 7
Southwest Onslow 57, Jacksonville White Oak 21
Thomasville 34, Boonville Starmount 14
Thomasville Ledford 41, Salisbury 7
Trinity 40, West Davidson 14
Union 43, Princeton 14
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 53, Marshville Forest Hills 28
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Charlotte Garinger 6
Waynesville Tuscola 49, Swain County 6
West Brunswick 24, North Brunswick 21
West Carteret 45, Eastern Wayne 21
West Craven 55, Greenville Conley 14
West Forsyth 38, High Point Central 8
West Johnston 48, Rolesville 20
West Montgomery 32, North Moore 6
West Rowan 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Western Alamance 40, Burlington Williams 7
Wilmington Laney 31, East Bladen 7
Winston-Salem Carver 27, Statesville 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 52, North Forsyth 6
S. Carolina
Aynor 43, West Columbus, N.C. 0
Barnwell 45, Swansea 7
Bishop England 13, Woodland 12
C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0
Cane Bay 24, Timberland 6
Cathedral Academy 60, Laurens Academy 0
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 22, Pinewood Prep 6
Crestwood 50, Marion 12
Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6
Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7
Georgetown 29, St. James 0
Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet Academy 6
Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7
Lake City 39, Darlington 0
Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14
Laurence Manning Academy 57, Heathwood Hall 14
Summerville 27, Goose Creek 16
Sumter 28, Lakewood 0
Union City, Tenn. 62, North Charleston 6
White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6
Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Alexander Central at South Iredell
Asheville School at Statesville Christian
Bandys at East Lincoln
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Butler at Garinger, 7
Cannon School at Northside Christian
Carolina Pride at Chester (SC)
Carson at Jay M. Robinson
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Berry, 7
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Community School of Davidson at Mount Island Charter
Cuthbertson at Monroe
Forbush at Cherryville
Forest Hills at Sun Valley
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Hickory Grove at Concord First Assembly
Hough at Hopewell, 7
Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman at West Iredell
Metrolina Christian at Village Christian
Myers Park at Rocky River, 7
North Gaston at Hunter Huss
North Iredell at North Lincoln
North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Olympic at Providence, 7
Parkwood at Anson
Piedmont at Central Academy
Pine Lake Prep at Harrells Christian
Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
SouthLake Christian at Christ the King, 5
South Mecklenburg at Harding, 7
South Point at East Gaston
South Stanly at Union Academy
Statesville at Mooresville
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
S. Carolina
FRIDAY
Carolina Pride at Chester (SC)
Clover at York
Indian Land at Nation Ford
Northwestern at Gaffney
N.C./S.C. BYES: Cabarrus Stallions, Charlotte Christian, Concord, Davidson Day, Fort Mill, Lincolnton, Mount Pleasant, New Covenant Knights, Rock Hill, South Pointe (SC), Vance, Victory Christian, Weddington, West Lincoln.
