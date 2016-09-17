High School Sports

September 17, 2016 12:12 AM

Friday’s HS Football Scores, How Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area:

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Mallard Creek (3-1)

4A

L, 17-6 to South Pointe

vs. W. Charlotte

2. Butler (4-1)

4A

d. Hough 21-10

at Garinger

3. Rock Hill N’western (4-1)

5A

d. Spartanburg 35-31

at Gaffney

4. Vance (5-0)

4A

d. Independence 52-14

Bye

5. Rock Hill S. Pointe (4-1)

4A

d. Mallard Creek 17-6

Bye

6. Char. Christian (5-0)

IND

d. North Davidson 52-38

Bye

7. Char. Catholic (3-1)

4A

Bye

at Berry

8. Davidson Day (4-1)

IND

d. Comm. School

Bye

of Davidson 61-12

9. Hough (3-2)

4A

L, 21-10 to Butler

at Hopewell

10. Charlotte Latin (5-0)

IND

d. Carolina Pride 49-8

vs Providence Day

11. Concord (4-1)

3A

d. South Rowan 41-11

Bye

12. Lake Norman (4-0)

4A

Bye

at West Iredell

13. Myers Park (5-0)

4A

d. Sun Valley 28-14

at Rocky River

14. South Meck (2-2)

4A

Bye

at Harding

15. Ardrey Kell (2-2)

4A

Bye

vs West Meck

16. Sun Valley (4-1)

3A

L 28-14 to Myers Park

vs Forest Hill

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 49, Cary Panther Creek 14

Ayden-Grifton 63, Pamlico County 14

Aynor, S.C. 43, West Columbus 0

Bartlett Yancey 19, Granville Central 14

Bessemer City 8, North Lincoln 6

Bethel Assembly 40, Lasker Northeast 0

Brevard 52, Enka 20

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 62, West Henderson 48

Cameron Union Pines 54, Western Harnett 0

Canton Pisgah 28, Madison County 0

Cape Fear 45, South Johnston 0

Charlotte Berry Tech 14, West Charlotte 12

Charlotte Country Day 22, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 6

Charlotte Latin 49, Carolina Pride 8

Charlotte Myers Park 28, Monroe Sun Valley 14

Charlotte Providence 31, East Mecklenburg 30

Charlotte Providence Day 60, Charlotte Victory Christian 0

Charlotte Vance 52, Charlotte Independence 14

Chatham Central 48, Albemarle 13

China Grove Carson 30, East Rowan 16

Clayton 35, East Wake 13

Clinton 33, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Croatan 38, Swansboro 20

Davie County 37, Huntersville Hopewell 12

Durham Hillside 43, Halifax County, Va. 6

East Carteret 53, Warsaw Kenan 31

East Chapel Hill 29, Chapel Hill 27

East Davidson 35, Trinity Wheatmore 13

East Duplin 55, North Lenoir 7

East Forsyth 46, Greensboro Grimsley 6

East Montgomery 50, Monroe Union Academy 12

East Wilkes 45, East Bend Forbush 7

Eastern Alamance 54, Eden Morehead 14

Eastern Randolph 43, South Stanly 0

Edenton Holmes 52, Booker T. Washington, Va. 0

Erwin Triton 16, Gray's Creek 7

Fannin County, Ga. 42, Andrews 0

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Clayton Cleveland 25

Fayetteville Seventy-First 35, Fayetteville Byrd 8

Franklinton 30, Oxford Webb 6

Fuquay-Varina 57, Raleigh Athens Drive 43

Garner 25, Southeast Raleigh 6

Goldsboro Rosewood 53, South Lenoir 52, OT

Graham 42, Central Davidson 12

Greene Central 27, Farmville Central 20

Greensboro Dudley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Greensboro Page 49, Pfafftown Reagan 7

Harnett Central 27, Knightdale 0

Havelock 28, Jacksonville Northside 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 20, Charlotte Olympic 14

Jacksonville 36, Topsail 15

Jones County 22, East Columbus 0

Kinston 48, Southern Wayne 12

Lake Taylor, Va. 62, Elizabeth City Northeastern 41

Lexington 42, Southwestern Randolph 13

Lincolnton 45, West Lincoln 9

Lumberton 17, Spring Lake Overhills 14

Matthews Butler 21, Cornelius Hough 10

Mayodan McMichael 24, Rockingham County 16

McDowell County 13, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 3

Mint Hill Rocky River 21, North Mecklenburg 20, 2OT

Morrisville Green Hope 35, Friendship 6

North Johnston 42, Smithfield-Selma 7

North Stanly 41, South Davidson 0

North Surry 33, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Northern Nash 48, Goldsboro 13

Northern Vance 23, Carrboro 0

Orange 37, Western Guilford 9

Pasquotank County 33, North Pitt 13

Pembroke Swett 23, Fayetteville Britt 8

Pender 63, Lejeune 0

Perquimans 24, Manteo 14

Person 32, Raleigh Enloe 14

Pikeville Aycock 34, Wendell Corinth Holders 28

Plymouth 41, Camden County 7

Polk County 27, East Henderson 13

R-S Central 26, Valdese Draughn 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 50, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 26

Raleigh Sanderson 55, Durham Jordan 15

Raleigh St. David's 38, Grace Christian-Raleigh 17

Raleigh Wake Christian 37, Newton Grove Hobbton 21

Raleigh Wakefield 32, Durham Riverside 0

Red Springs 12, Salemburg Lakewood 7

Richmond County 21, Hope Mills South View 0

Roanoke Rapids 26, Washington 18

Robbinsville 29, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 3

Rocky Mount Academy def. Cary Christian, forfeit

Rocky Mount Prep 54, Kestrel Heights 26

Rosman 14, Trinity Academy 7

Shelby 48, Forest City Chase 17

Shelby Crest 20, Asheville Roberson 7

South Granville 20, Wilson Fike 15

Southampton Academy, Va. 42, Kinston Parrott Academy 22

Southern Durham 35, Northern Durham 19

Southern Nash 21, Tarboro 10

Southern Pines Pinecrest 29, Southern Lee 3

Southwest Guilford 55, Southern Alamance 7

Southwest Onslow 57, Jacksonville White Oak 21

Thomasville 34, Boonville Starmount 14

Thomasville Ledford 41, Salisbury 7

Trinity 40, West Davidson 14

Union 43, Princeton 14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 53, Marshville Forest Hills 28

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Charlotte Garinger 6

Waynesville Tuscola 49, Swain County 6

West Brunswick 24, North Brunswick 21

West Carteret 45, Eastern Wayne 21

West Craven 55, Greenville Conley 14

West Forsyth 38, High Point Central 8

West Johnston 48, Rolesville 20

West Montgomery 32, North Moore 6

West Rowan 35, Northwest Cabarrus 7

Western Alamance 40, Burlington Williams 7

Wilmington Laney 31, East Bladen 7

Winston-Salem Carver 27, Statesville 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 52, North Forsyth 6

S. Carolina

Aynor 43, West Columbus, N.C. 0

Barnwell 45, Swansea 7

Bishop England 13, Woodland 12

C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0

Cane Bay 24, Timberland 6

Cathedral Academy 60, Laurens Academy 0

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 22, Pinewood Prep 6

Crestwood 50, Marion 12

Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6

Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7

Georgetown 29, St. James 0

Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet Academy 6

Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7

Lake City 39, Darlington 0

Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14

Laurence Manning Academy 57, Heathwood Hall 14

Summerville 27, Goose Creek 16

Sumter 28, Lakewood 0

Union City, Tenn. 62, North Charleston 6

White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6

Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Alexander Central at South Iredell

Asheville School at Statesville Christian

Bandys at East Lincoln

Bessemer City at Highland Tech

Butler at Garinger, 7

Cannon School at Northside Christian

Carolina Pride at Chester (SC)

Carson at Jay M. Robinson

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at Berry, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Community School of Davidson at Mount Island Charter

Cuthbertson at Monroe

Forbush at Cherryville

Forest Hills at Sun Valley

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Hickory Grove at Concord First Assembly

Hough at Hopewell, 7

Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman at West Iredell

Metrolina Christian at Village Christian

Myers Park at Rocky River, 7

North Gaston at Hunter Huss

North Iredell at North Lincoln

North Mecklenburg at A.L. Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Olympic at Providence, 7

Parkwood at Anson

Piedmont at Central Academy

Pine Lake Prep at Harrells Christian

Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

SouthLake Christian at Christ the King, 5

South Mecklenburg at Harding, 7

South Point at East Gaston

South Stanly at Union Academy

Statesville at Mooresville

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

S. Carolina

FRIDAY

Carolina Pride at Chester (SC)

Clover at York

Indian Land at Nation Ford

Northwestern at Gaffney

N.C./S.C. BYES: Cabarrus Stallions, Charlotte Christian, Concord, Davidson Day, Fort Mill, Lincolnton, Mount Pleasant, New Covenant Knights, Rock Hill, South Pointe (SC), Vance, Victory Christian, Weddington, West Lincoln.

