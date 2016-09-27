High School Sports

September 27, 2016 7:26 PM

Charlotte Latin’s Bates Jones commits to Davidson

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Latin two-sport star Bates Jones committed to play basketball at Davidson.

Jones is the fifth member of the 2017 recruiting class for Wildcats coach Bob McKillop.

Jones is a 6-foot-7 forward for the Hawks, who were 15-12 last season and reached the quarterfinal round of the N.C. Independent Schools 3A playoffs. Jones’ brother, Daniel, played high school football at Charlotte Latin and is now the starting quarterback at Duke.

This season, Bates Jones is starting at quarterback for Latin. He has completed 48-of-80 passes for 932 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Hawks are 6-0 and ranked No. 10 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

The Harding University High School Marching Rams

View more video

Sports Videos