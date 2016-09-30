High School Sports

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr attends Mooresville High game Friday -- and runs into his brother

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Guess who came to the Mooresville High football game Friday?

Well, it was NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., all dressed in Blue Devil blue. Wearing a Mooresville T-shirt and cap, Earnhardt saw his former high school beat North Lincoln 38-7 on homecoming. Earnhardt posted to Twitter that he was attending the game with his fiancee’ Amy Reimann and that it was his first high school football game in 20 years.

He didn’t realize, at first, that he was sitting two rows away from his brother, Kerry.

He tweeted that, too, and sent out a photo.

Earnhardt is out for the NASCAR season since suffering a concussion during a race at Michigan International Speedway in June. He has missed 10 races.

