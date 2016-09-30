NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr attends Mooresville High game Friday -- and runs into his brother

Guess who came to the Mooresville High football game Friday?
Well, it was NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., all dressed in Blue Devil blue. Wearing a Mooresville T-shirt and cap, Earnhardt saw his former high school beat North Lincoln 38-7 on homecoming. Earnhardt posted to Twitter that he was attending the game with his fiancee’ Amy Reimann and that it was his first high school football game in 20 years.
He didn’t realize, at first, that he was sitting two rows away from his brother, Kerry.
He tweeted that, too, and sent out a photo.
Homecoming high school football @MHS_BlueDevils tonight with @Amy_Reimann. Saw brother @KerryDEarnhardt there. #FridayNightLights pic.twitter.com/usRZ7v4Dw4— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 1, 2016
2 brothers who each hadn't been to a high school football game in 20 years decided to go, tonight. And sat 2 rows apart. #whataretheodds— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 1, 2016
Earnhardt is out for the NASCAR season since suffering a concussion during a race at Michigan International Speedway in June. He has missed 10 races.
