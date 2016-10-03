High School Sports

October 3, 2016 8:39 PM

Independence High senior Justyn Hamilton commits to Temple

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Independence High senior basketball player Justyn Hamilton announced on social media that he was committing to Temple.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-10 senior center, was a Southwestern 4A all-conference pick last season who was invited to participate in the USA Basketball Junior National team mini-camp. He averaged 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks and 1.3 steals last season. He led the Southwestern 4A in double-doubles (double figures in two statistical categories) with eight. His total of 130 blocked shots for the season ranked third in the state.

He’ll play with Greensboro Day 6-8 forward J.P. Moorman at Temple. Moorman, a senior, committed to Temple last week. Moorman is ranked No. 4 in the latest Phenom Hoop Report N.C. rankings for players in the class of 2017. Hamilton is No. 6.

▪ Jalen “Bird” Knight, a 6-1 guard at United Faith, announced on social media he was committing to Hartford. Knight played at West Charlotte last season.

