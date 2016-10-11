Lincolnton High WR Sage Surratt commits to Harvard

Lincolnton High wide receiver Sage Surratt will play his college football at Harvard.
Surratt, a 6-foot-4 senior, announced his choice on Twitter Tuesday night. A two-sport high school star in football and basketball, Surratt told the Observer last month that he had decided to play football in college and had narrowed his choices to five schools: Harvard, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Yale.
Surratt, 18, could’ve joined his brother, Chazz, at North Carolina. Chazz is a freshman quarterback with the Tar Heels. The brothers had played the past three seasons together at East Lincoln. Sage Surratt transferred to Lincolnton last summer.
Sage Surratt is second all-time in North Carolina in career receptions with 290, just two off the state mark of 292 set by Burlington Cummings’ Maurice Mebane in 1992. Surratt’s 4,367 career yards ranks third in state history behind Plymouth’s Damien Linson (4,451) and Independence’s Mohamed Massaquoi (4,876). Surratt’s 60 career touchdown receptions ties Linson for second all-time in state history behind Massaquoi (76).
Surratt’s brother, Chazz, is the state’s all-time leader in total offense and touchdown responsibility.
I'm extremely honored and grateful to announce that I will be playing football at Harvard University!!!#GoCrimson ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/62X4SoopIe— Sage Surratt (@SageSurratt_14) October 12, 2016
Comments