October 29, 2016 11:16 AM

Charlotte Observer’s Top 50 Boys’ Basketball Recruits

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina

Rk.

Name

School

Height

Pos.

College

1.

Lavar Batts

Concord Robinson

6-1

G

VCU

2.

Brandon Huffman

Raleigh Word of God

6-9

C

UNC

3.

JP Moorman

Greensboro Day

6-7

F

Temple

4.

Blake Harris

Raleigh Word of God

6-3

G

Washington

5.

JJ Smith

Fayetteville Smith

6-5

W

Undecided

6.

Justyn Hamilton

Independence

6-10

C

Temple

7.

Ryan Schwieger

Weddington

6-6

G

Princeton

8.

Sage Surratt

Lincolnton

6-4

G

Harvard (football)

9.

Carter Collins

East Chapel Hill

6-1

G

Davidson

10.

Jaquan Miles

Northampton County

6-6

W

Undecided

11.

Jalen Seegers

High Point Christian

6-5

F

UNC Asheville

12.

John Meeks

Burlington School

6-6

F

Bucknell

13.

Todd Smith

Raleigh Word of God

6-3

G

Undecided

14.

Jaylan McGill

Olympic

6-1

G

Undecided

15.

Michael Hueitt

Northwood Temple

6-3

G

Old Dominion

16.

Kam Langley

SW Guilford

6-1

G

N.C. A&T

17.

David Caraher

High Point Wesleyan

6-6

G

Houston Baptist

18.

Connor Crabtree

Hillsborough Orange

6-5

G

UNC Asheville

19.

Kaleb Hunter

Raleigh Neuse Christian

6-5

G

UNC Greensboro

20.

Josh Hopkins

Greensboro Dudley

6-4

G

New Hampshire

21.

Ian DuBose

Raleigh Ravenscroft

6-3

G

Undecided

22.

James Moore

Robersonville South Creek

6-7

F

Undecided

23.

Milos Supica

Fayetteville Freedom Christian

6-8

F

Undecided

24.

Telligence Johnson

Fayetteville Sanford

6-3

G

Undecided

25.

Tyler Maye

Wilson Farmville Central

6-1

G

Undecided

South Carolina

Rk.

Name

School

Height

Pos.

College

1.

Jalek Felton

Gray Collegiate Academy

6-3

G

UNC

2.

Nick Claxton

Legacy Charter

6-10

F/C

Undecided

3.

AJ Oliver

Daniel

6-5

G

Clemson

4.

Mamadou Diarra

22 Feet Academy

6-9

F

Washington

5.

Mumin Tunc

22 Feet Academy

7-1

C

Undecided

6.

Clyde Trapp Jr.

Lower Richland

6-4

G

Undecided

7.

Jason Cudd

Socastee

7-1

C

South Carolina

8.

Temetrius Morant

Crestwood

6-3

G

Murray State

9.

Bryce Schneider

Myrtle Beach Christian

6-5

G

Richmond

10.

James Reese

AC Flora

6-3

G

Buffalo

11.

Jordan Davis

Dutch Fork

6-4

G

Dayton

12.

Tariq Simmons

Keenan

6-0

G

Undecided

13.

Zach Butler

Dorman

6-4

G

Ohio

14.

Max Hoekstra

22 Feet Academy

6-6

G/F

Undecided

15.

Duane Moss

Carolina Forest

6-7

F

Undecided

16.

Deshawn Thomas

AC Flora

6-10

C

Undecided

17.

Vincent Cole

James Island

6-5

G/F

College of Charleston

18.

Jalen Cameron

West Florence

6-5

G/F

Undecided

19.

Hayden Brown

Byrnes

6-6

F

The Citadel

20.

James Moore

Legacy Charter

6-7

F

Undecided

21.

Christiaan Jones

Cardinal Newman

6-5

G

Stetson

22.

Kaiden Rice

Ridge View

6-7

F

Undecided

23.

Keith Matthews

Blythewood

6-6

G/F

Stetson

24.

Ja’Cor Nelson

Lower Richland

6-3

G

Campbell

25.

Nehemiah McGriff

Lancaster

6-3

G

Undecided

