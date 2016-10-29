Charlotte Observer’s Top 50 Boys’ Basketball Recruits

North Carolina
Rk.
Name
School
Height
Pos.
College
1.
Lavar Batts
Concord Robinson
6-1
G
VCU
2.
Brandon Huffman
Raleigh Word of God
6-9
C
UNC
3.
JP Moorman
Greensboro Day
6-7
F
Temple
4.
Blake Harris
Raleigh Word of God
6-3
G
Washington
5.
JJ Smith
Fayetteville Smith
6-5
W
Undecided
6.
Justyn Hamilton
Independence
6-10
C
Temple
7.
Ryan Schwieger
Weddington
6-6
G
Princeton
8.
Sage Surratt
Lincolnton
6-4
G
Harvard (football)
9.
Carter Collins
East Chapel Hill
6-1
G
Davidson
10.
Jaquan Miles
Northampton County
6-6
W
Undecided
11.
Jalen Seegers
High Point Christian
6-5
F
UNC Asheville
12.
John Meeks
Burlington School
6-6
F
Bucknell
13.
Todd Smith
Raleigh Word of God
6-3
G
Undecided
14.
Jaylan McGill
Olympic
6-1
G
Undecided
15.
Michael Hueitt
Northwood Temple
6-3
G
Old Dominion
16.
Kam Langley
SW Guilford
6-1
G
N.C. A&T
17.
David Caraher
High Point Wesleyan
6-6
G
Houston Baptist
18.
Connor Crabtree
Hillsborough Orange
6-5
G
UNC Asheville
19.
Kaleb Hunter
Raleigh Neuse Christian
6-5
G
UNC Greensboro
20.
Josh Hopkins
Greensboro Dudley
6-4
G
New Hampshire
21.
Ian DuBose
Raleigh Ravenscroft
6-3
G
Undecided
22.
James Moore
Robersonville South Creek
6-7
F
Undecided
23.
Milos Supica
Fayetteville Freedom Christian
6-8
F
Undecided
24.
Telligence Johnson
Fayetteville Sanford
6-3
G
Undecided
25.
Tyler Maye
Wilson Farmville Central
6-1
G
Undecided
South Carolina
Rk.
Name
School
Height
Pos.
College
1.
Jalek Felton
Gray Collegiate Academy
6-3
G
UNC
2.
Nick Claxton
Legacy Charter
6-10
F/C
Undecided
3.
AJ Oliver
Daniel
6-5
G
Clemson
4.
Mamadou Diarra
22 Feet Academy
6-9
F
Washington
5.
Mumin Tunc
22 Feet Academy
7-1
C
Undecided
6.
Clyde Trapp Jr.
Lower Richland
6-4
G
Undecided
7.
Jason Cudd
Socastee
7-1
C
South Carolina
8.
Temetrius Morant
Crestwood
6-3
G
Murray State
9.
Bryce Schneider
Myrtle Beach Christian
6-5
G
Richmond
10.
James Reese
AC Flora
6-3
G
Buffalo
11.
Jordan Davis
Dutch Fork
6-4
G
Dayton
12.
Tariq Simmons
Keenan
6-0
G
Undecided
13.
Zach Butler
Dorman
6-4
G
Ohio
14.
Max Hoekstra
22 Feet Academy
6-6
G/F
Undecided
15.
Duane Moss
Carolina Forest
6-7
F
Undecided
16.
Deshawn Thomas
AC Flora
6-10
C
Undecided
17.
Vincent Cole
James Island
6-5
G/F
College of Charleston
18.
Jalen Cameron
West Florence
6-5
G/F
Undecided
19.
Hayden Brown
Byrnes
6-6
F
The Citadel
20.
James Moore
Legacy Charter
6-7
F
Undecided
21.
Christiaan Jones
Cardinal Newman
6-5
G
Stetson
22.
Kaiden Rice
Ridge View
6-7
F
Undecided
23.
Keith Matthews
Blythewood
6-6
G/F
Stetson
24.
Ja’Cor Nelson
Lower Richland
6-3
G
Campbell
25.
Nehemiah McGriff
Lancaster
6-3
G
Undecided
