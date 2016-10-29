Charlotte Country Day wins fourth straight NCISAA tennis title

Charlotte Country Day’s girls tennis team has developed into a dynasty.
The Buccaneers didn’t lose a match to N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association competition for the second straight season, polishing off a fourth straight state championship Saturday with a dominant 5-1 win over Cary Academy.
“This win was about the same thing it’s been about all season,” said Country Day coach Calvin Davis, “unity, working together, pulling together.”
In his 25th season, Davis has now led his team to 14 state championships on the girls side. Davis’ boys team have won 16 state title.
This season, Country Day’s girls finished 17-1. The Bucs are 69-5 since 2013.
“We were working hard early in the season to find the right combinations,” Davis said. “Maybe to people on the outside looking in it could have looked confusing. But I think at the end of the day, everyone can see how it worked out.”
NCISAA Girls Tennis Championship Results
Ellie Johnson (CA) v Katie Weber (CCDS) 7-6,5-4
Rachel Carroll (CCDS) v Taylor Timinskas (CA) 7-5,5-3
Natalie Timinskas(CA) d Kendall Addison (CCDS) 6-0,6-1
Sally Sasz (CCDS) d Kate Sanchez (CA) 6-4,6-3
Lindsay Larkin (CCDS) v Chloe Hasund (CA) 6-2,5-5
Parker Shelton (CCDS) d Alexandra Ellison (CA) 2-6,6-2(10-5)
Weber / Carroll (CCDS) d Johnson / T Timinskas (CA) 8-6
Addison / Sasz (CCDS) d N Timinskas / C Hasund (CA) 8-1
Larkin / Shelton (CCDS) d K Sanchee / L Hsu (CA) 8-4
