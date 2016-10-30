NCHSAA Tennis Roundup: South Mecklenburg freshman wins 4A state title

South Mecklenburg freshman Jenna Thompson won the N.C. 4A state girls individual championship in dominant fashion Saturday.
She beat Lake Norman’s Lauren Gish 6-0, 6-1. Thompson became the first individual state girls champion in school history and she dropped no more than three games in any of her four matches in the state tournament.
She is the first 4A girls champion from Mecklenburg County since Myers Park’s Grace Baker won in 2008. Thompson was also the SoMeck 8 conference and N.C. 4A Western Regional champion.
In doubles, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons’ Lizzie Galush and Jenna Knors beat Megan Leonard and Rose Kenny from Charlotte Catholic 6-1, 6-2 in the final, winning Gibbons’ fourth doubles title in school history.
▪ In 1A, Marisa Deininger from Community School of Davidson only dropped three games in the entire three round tournament on her way to back-to-back 1A Singles Championships. She did not lose a game until the finals when Emerson Crichton took three games total off the eventual champion in a 6-2, 6-1 win for Deininger. Deininger also has a State Championship in the Doubles event back in 2014, teaming with Courtney Mudge to win the joint title.
Courtney Williamson and Lindsey Batten from Chatham Central defeated Elkin’s Mattie Timmerman and Bianka Soos 6-3, 7-6 (5) to become the first people to win Individual Tennis titles (singles or doubles) in the school’s history.
▪ In 2A, Lake Norman Charter’s Olivia Archer cruised through the singles draw of the 2A Championship without losing a game in four rounds. Archer won her first singles title after teaming with her sister Hannah Archer to win back-to-back doubles titles in 2014 and 2015. Olivia took down her teammate Zoe Panizza in the finals to win the fourth title in the event in Lake Norman Charter history, all won by the Archer sisters.
Maiden’s team of Zoe Huffman and Toni Laney prevented a Lake Norman Charter sweep as the Blue Devils pair pushed to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lake Norman Charter’s Lauren Bush and Lauren Loveless 6-2, 6-0.
▪ Concord’s Kate Earnhardt beat Asheville’s Adrienne Haynes 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to win her first state title in 3A.
In the doubles draw, Natalie Lutz and Madelynn Frye from Kings Mountain beat Hailee Haymore and Sarah Nicholson of Union Pines 6-3, 6-2 in the final. The Mountaineer duo won the school’s first doubles championship, to go along with four individual state singles championships by Jackie Houston between 1993 and 1996.
2016 NCHSAA Women’s Tennis Individual State Championship Results
1A Tennis Singles
at Cary Tennis Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) def. Camryn McClure (Raleigh Charter) 6-3, 6-2
Emerson Crichton (Lincoln Charter) def. Christina Lee (Raleigh Charter) 6-1, 6-0
Marisa Deininger (Community School of Davidson) def. Calin Baldwin (Whiteville) 6-0, 6-0
Yinka Mason (Atkins) def. Morgan Blount (Voyager Academy) 6-1, 6-2
Semifinal Round
Emerson Crichton (Lincoln Charter) def. Diana Alexandrov (Atkins) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Marisa Deininger (Community School of Davidson) def. Yinka Mason (Atkins) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Championship Round
Marisa Deininger (Community School of Davidson) def. Emerson Crichton (Lincoln Charter) 6-1, 6-2
1A Tennis Doubles
at Cary Tennis Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Blair King & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) def. Lydia Cortes & Marion Sloyan (Bishop McGuinness) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
Courtney Williamson & Lindsey Batten (Chatham Central) def. Vedika Birla & Addison Furr (Raleigh Charter) 6-1, 6-3
Mattie Timmerman & Bianka Soos (Elkin) def. Claire Joyner & Danielle Park (Franklin Academy) 6-1, 6-2
Brittney Brown & Abigail Williams (North Stokes) def. Chase Barnhill & Aundria Moss (Whiteville) 6-1, 6-0
Semifinal Round
Courtney Williamson & Lindsey Batten (Chatham Central) def. Blair King & Emma Rowe (Raleigh Charter) 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4
Mattie Timmerman & Bianka Soos (Elkin) def. Brittney Brown & Abigail Williams (North Stokes) 7-5, 6-3
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Championship Round
Courtney Williamson & Lindsey Batten (Chatham Central) def. Mattie Timmerman & Bianka Soos (Elkin) 6-3, 7-6 (5)
2A Tennis Singles
at Cary Tennis Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Sarah Dover (Currituck) def. Makhalla Anderson (Franklin) 6-2, 6-1
Vinitha Ravindran (NC School of Science & Math) def. Marla Capito (Salisbury) 6-4, 6-2
Olivia Archer (Lake Norman Charter) def. Taylor Williams (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-0
Adithi Rao (NC School of Science & Math) def. Sydney Gray (Mount Pleasant) 6-1, 6-0
Rachel Rice (Durham School of the Arts) def. Kelly Crisp (West Davidson) 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) def. Gray Tillett (First Flight) 6-0, 6-0
Kaley Williford (Central Academy) def. Jocelyn Mitchell (Jordan-Matthews) 6-2, 6-3
Peyton Beamon (Greene Central) def. Aly Henneberry (Brevard) 6-3, 6-1
Second Round
Sarah Dover (Currituck) def. Vinitha Ravindran (NC School of Science & Math) 6-1, 6-1
Olivia Archer (Lake Norman Charter) def. Adithi Rao (NC School of Science & Math) 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) def. Rachel Rice (Durham School of the Arts) 6-3, 6-2
Kaley Williford (Central Academy) def. Peyton Beamon (Greene Central) 6-1, 6-2
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Olivia Archer (Lake Norman Charter) def. Sarah Dover (Currituck) 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) def. Kaley Williford (Central Academy) 6-3, 6-1
Championship Round
Olivia Archer (Lake Norman Charter) def. Zoe Panizza (Lake Norman Charter) 6-0, 6-0
2A Tennis Doubles
at Cary Tennis Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Easton Finger & Gracie Arrowood (Maiden) def. Ellie Rinehart & Natalie Gonzalez (Holmes) 6-3, 6-0
Sarah Morse & Marshall Phillips (Jordan-Matthews) def. Anna Senter & Hannah Pardu (Surry Central) 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Huffman & Toni Laney (Maiden) def. Sophie Korenek & Abigail Korenek (Dixon) 6-0, 6-0
Hope Hinson & Sarah Wyble (Surry Central) def. Cameron Grace Brown & Carrie Anne Brown (Bartlett Yancey) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3
Chase Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) def. Lindsey Matheny & Katherine Minton (West Wilkes) 6-0, 6-1
Lauren Bush & Lauren Loveless (Lake Norman Charter) def. Madison Tingen & Macy Murphy (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-1
Eva Lovell & Hailey Mince (Wheatmore) def. Alanna Ludlum & Amber Long (West Bladen) 6-2, 6-3
Veronica Judson & Madison Polyasko (Smoky Mountain) def. Madeline Brannan & Carlee Winstead (Dixon) 6-2, 7-5
Second Round
Sarah Morse & Marshall Phillips (Jordan-Matthews) def. Easton Finger & Gracie Arrowood (Maiden) 6-1, 6-1
Zoe Huffman & Toni Laney (Maiden) def. Hope Hinson & Sarah Wyble (Surry Central) 6-0, 6-2
Lauren Bush & Lauren Loveless (Lake Norman Charter) def. Chase Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) 6-0, 6-0
Eva Lovell & Hailey Mince (Wheatmore) def. Veronica Judson & Madison Polyasko (Smoky Mountain) 6-3, 6-4
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Zoe Huffman & Toni Laney (Maiden) def. Sarah Morse & Marshall Phillips (Jordan-Matthews) 6-1, 6-1
Lauren Bush & Lauren Loveless (Lake Norman Charter) def. Eva Lovell & Hailey Mince (Wheatmore) 6-0, 6-2
Championship Round
Zoe Huffman & Toni Laney (Maiden) def. Lauren Bush & Lauren Loveless (Lake Norman Charter) 6-2, 6-0
3A Tennis Singles
at Burlington Tennis Center
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Taylor Love (West Henderson) def. Isabelle Theodossiou (Asheville) 6-0, 6-1
Sarah Merrill (Weddington) def. Julianne Hall (Union Pines) 6-2, 6-1
Adrienne Haynes (Asheville) def. Elizabeth Sutton (Eastern Wayne) 6-0, 6-0
Rachel Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) def. Carter Juergens (Northern Guilford) 7-5, 7-5
Emily Callahan (Northern Guilford) def. Payton Holt (West Rowan) 6-3, 6-0
Destyne Wimbush (Hickory) def. Caroline Harris (Topsail) 6-4, 6-3
Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Christin Dunn (Eastern Alamance) 6-0, 6-0
Victoria Dixon (Cleveland) def. Hannah Farmer (Enka) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Taylor Love (West Henderson) def. Sarah Merrill (Weddington) 6-3, 6-4
Adrienne Haynes (Asheville) def. Rachel Zubrinsky (Marvin Ridge) 6-1, 6-1
Emily Callahan (Northern Guilford) def. Destyne Wimbush (Hickory) 6-4, 6-2
Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Victoria Dixon (Cleveland) 6-1, 6-1
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Adrienne Haynes (Asheville) def. Taylor Love (West Henderson) 6-3, 6-2
Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Emily Callahan (Northern Guilford) 6-2, 6-3
Championship Round
Kate Earnhardt (Concord) def. Adrienne Haynes (Asheville) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
3A Tennis Doubles
at Burlington Tennis Center
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Cameron Milne & Logan Adkins (Fike) def. Mary Elaine Bridges & Emilee Mosso (West Henderson) 7-6 (0), 6-2
Ainsley Zubrinsky & Sophie Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Walker Gagnon & Ingle Wagoner (Williams) 6-1, 6-1
Natalie Lutz & Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Meredith Jones & Grayson Lane (C.B. Aycock) 6-0, 6-0
Sophia McGraw & Tanya Slehria (Terry Sanford) def. Ryleigh Burns & Hannah Scott (Marvin Ridge) 6-4, 6-4
Hailee Haymore & Sarah Nicholson (Union Pines) def. Jenna Mangum & Maddie Wasulko (Weddington) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
Meredith Anderson & Danielle Harris (Enka) vs. Casey Strout & Sophie Oswalt (Jacksonville)
Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Anna Freuler & Brycyn Smith (J.F. Webb) 6-2, 6-1
Sarah Bland & Grace Warner (Rocky Mount) def. Elsa Schuls & Erin Sullivan (Forestview) 6-4, 6-4
Second Round
Ainsley Zubrinsky & Sophie Imhof (Marvin Ridge) def. Cameron Milne & Logan Adkins (Fike) 6-3, 6-1
Natalie Lutz & Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Sophia McGraw & Tanya Slehria (Terry Sanford) 6-3, 6-1
Hailee Haymore & Sarah Nicholson (Union Pines) def. Meredith Anderson & Danielle Harris (Enka) 6-2, 6-2
Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) def. Sarah Bland & Grace Warner (Rocky Mount) 6-4, 6-0
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Natalie Lutz & Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Ainsley Zubrinsky & Sophie Imhof (Marvin Ridge) 6-2, 6-1
Hailee Haymore & Sarah Nicholson (Union Pines) def. Molly Handler & Maya Haynes (Concord) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
Championship Round
Natalie Lutz & Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Hailee Haymore & Sarah Nicholson (Union Pines) 6-3, 6-2
4A Tennis Singles
at Millbrook Exchange Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Maddie Weber (Myers Park) def. Frances Reed (J.H. Rose) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
Belle Steffen (Panther Creek) def. Savannah Bright (East Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-2
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Kelcie Framer (Pine Forest) 6-0, 6-1
Katie Andreini (Green Hope) def. Victoria Jones (East Chapel Hill) 7-5, 7-5
Amanda Cyr (Panther Creek) def. Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) 6-4, 6-0
Rachel Marthinsen (Charlotte Catholic) def. Caroline Landry (Pinecrest) 6-0, 6-1
Laura Becker (Davie) def. Brianna Taranto (Millbrook) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
Lauren Gish (Lake Norman) def. Emma Gentry Landry (Pinecrest) 6-0, 6-1
Second Round
Belle Steffen (Panther Creek) def. Maddie Weber (Myers Park) 6-3, 6-3
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Katie Andreini (Green Hope) 6-1, 6-2
Amanda Cyr (Panther Creek) def. Rachel Marthinsen (Charlotte Catholic) 6-1, 7-5
Lauren Gish (Lake Norman) def. Laura Becker (Davie) 6-2, 6-4
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Belle Steffen (Panther Creek) 6-2, 6-1
Lauren Gish (Lake Norman) def. Amanda Cyr (Panther Creek) 6-4, 7-6 (4)
Championship Round
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Lauren Gish (Lake Norman) 6-0, 6-1
4A Tennis Doubles
at Millbrook Exchange Park
Friday, October 28, 2016
First Round
Katie Soden & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) def. Kara Ferner & Lauren Traflet (Hoggard) 6-1, 6-1
Caroline Igo & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Sophia Gray & Reilly Major (Green Hope) 6-4, 6-4
Megan Leonard & Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Maryah Stokes & Kyra Wooten (South Central) 6-0, 6-1
Cynthia Xiao & Anna Rico (Green Hope) def. Sophie Bischoff & Lauren Laughton (Riverside-Durham) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Sabel Tanik & Sophia Anthony (Sanderson) def. Kajsa Gedlishka & Layna Perini (Grimsley) 6-0, 6-1
Kendall Hanks & Jessica Tucker (Laney) def. Leah Wallihan & Serena Evans (Myers Park) retired, illness.
Lizzie Galush & Jenna Knors (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Elizabeth Johnson & Sloan Smith (Apex) 6-0, 6-1
Catie Nelson & Lizzy Fiepke (Charlotte Catholic) def. Molly Holton & Mary Holland Hoveland (New Bern) 6-0, 6-3
Second Round
Katie Soden & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) def. Caroline Igo & Karen Galush (Cardinal Gibbons) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Megan Leonard & Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Cynthia Xiao & Anna Rico (Green Hope) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
Sabel Tanik & Sophia Anthony (Sanderson) def. Kendall Hanks & Jessica Tucker (Laney) 6-0, 6-0
Lizzie Galush & Jenna Knors (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Catie Nelson & Lizzy Fiepke (Charlotte Catholic) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Semifinal Round
Megan Leonard & Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Katie Soden & Emily Holderness (Myers Park) 6-2, 7-5
Lizzie Galush & Jenna Knors (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Sabel Tanik & Sophia Anthony (Sanderson) 6-2, 6-4
Championship Round
Lizzie Galush & Jenna Knors (Cardinal Gibbons) def. Megan Leonard & Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) 6-1, 6-2
Comments