A familiar type of dog returns to the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll

Hough’s Huskies are back in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll.
Hough has won three in a row and faces No. 3 Vance Friday for at least a share of the MECKA conference championship.
Hough (7-3) has lost to Sweet 16 No. 8 Lake Norman, No. 2 Butler and No. 5 Mallard Creek. The combined record of those teams is 26-3.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll 10.31.16
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
8-1
1
2. Butler (4A)
9-1
2
3. Vance (4A)
9-1
3
4. Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
8-1
4
5. Mallard Creek (4A)
7-2
5
6. Charlotte Catholic (4A)
9-1
6
7. Charlotte Latin (IND)
10-0
7
8. Lake Norman (4A)
10-0
8
9. Myers Park (4A)
9-1
9
10. Charlotte Christian (IND)
9-1
10
11. Davidson Day (IND)
8-2
11
12. Lincolnton (2A)
10-0
12
13. West Mecklenburg (4A)
8-2
13
14. Hough (4A)
7-3
NR
15. Hickory Ridge (3A)
8-2
15
16. East Lincoln (2A)
8-2
16
Dropped out: Mooresville (4A, 7-3). Also receiving consideration: AL Brown (4A, 7-3); Concord Robinson (3A, 8-2); Concord (3A, 8-2); Weddington (3A, 7-3); Monroe (2A, 8-2); Hunter Huss (2A, 7-3)
