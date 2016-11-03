High School Sports

November 3, 2016 8:45 PM

Pick 7: Charlotte-area high school football picks

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

52-24

55-21

53-23

50-26

48-28

Last week

3-3

3-3

5-1

4-2

4-2

South Meck at Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Concord at Jay Robinson

Concord

Concord

Robinson

Concord

Concord

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

West Rowan

West Rowan

West Rowan

West Rowan

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

South Point

Maiden at Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Davidson Day at Christian

Davidson Day

Christian

Christian

Davidson Day

