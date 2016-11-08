High School Sports

November 8, 2016 5:35 PM

Girls Sweet 16 basketball countdown: Parkwood Rebels

By Langston Wertz Jr.

PARKWOOD REBELS

Head Coach: Brian Morris (1st year as Parkwood head coach)

2015-16 Record: 23-5 (9-1 to win co-Rocky River conference champions with Monroe)

Returning Starters: Baylee Morton, Sr., F (5-10); Molly Setliff, Jr., G (5-8). Key Newcomers: Katelyn Goff, Jr., F (5-8); Cayla Cherry, Jr., G (5-6); Kennedie Gaither, Fr., G (5-8).

Outlook: First-year coach, Brian Morris, looks to keep Parkwood atop the Rocky River conference standings and has the pieces to do so with senior forward, Baylee Morton (13 ppg, 10 rpg) and junior guard, Molly Setliff (8.8 ppg), back to lead the way. But the Rebels must also replace 50 of their scoring and rebounding from a team that won 23 games and advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs a year ago, which won’t be easy to repeat.

--JAY EDWARDS

