High School basketball players to watch in York, Lincoln Counties

Girls
RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill, 5-9, Jr., F: All-Region star averaged 14 points, eight rebounds for a 26-3 team last season.
Jamia Blake, Rock Hill South Pointe, 5-6, Fr., G: Considered one of the region’s top incoming freshman, Blake will lead a team with no returning starters for former Butler High state championship coach Stephanie Butler.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-7, Jr., G: Averaged 24.7 points last season, was Southern District 7 player of the year, and led her team to its first winning season since 2009-10.
Amiah Lindsay, Fort Mill, 6-2, So., G/F: All-region pick averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, five blocks as a freshman.
Nia Pressley, Indian Land, 5-8, Sr., G: All-state star averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds last season.
Boys
DJ Burns, Tracus Chisholm, Jaron Williams, York Prep: Burns, a 6-8 sophomore, averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds for a 30-6 team last season. Chisholm, a 6-foot senior, averaged 18 points, and Williams, a 6-5 junior, averaged 12 points and eight rebounds.
Kamil Chapman, Fort Mill Comenius, 6-0, Sr., G: Longwood recruit averaged 22.8 points last season and is one of five returning starters for a team that finished 23-7 last season.
Cam Dollar, East Lincoln, 6-3, Sr., G: Charlotte 49ers football recruit averaged 13 points per game last season, helping the Mustangs to the N.C. 2A state championship game.
Myliek Durham, Rock Hill Northwestern, 6-2, Sr., G: All-region point guard averaged 15 points, five rebounds last season.
Kody Shubert, Jackson Gabriel, Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: Shubert, a 5-10 junior guard, averaged 20.7 points last season; Gabriel, a 6-2 sophomore wing, averaged 13.7; and Knox, a 6-2 sophomore forward, averaged 10.1 points. Lincoln Charter was 29-3 last season.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton, 6-4, Sr., G: East Lincoln transfer has committed to play football at Harvard. He was an all-state in football and basketball last season.
Comments