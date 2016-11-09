Observer Sweet 16 Countdown: Weddington High girls

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Saturday’s print editions
WEDDINGTON WARRIORS
Head Coach: Ryun Cook (8th Year as Weddington girls’ head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 199-124
2015-16 Record: 26-3 (10-0 to win Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC))
Returning Starters: Remi Roberts, Sr., F (6-1); Erin Addison, Jr., PG (5-6).
Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: The Warriors return two of the best players in the conference in Roberts and Addison and have the experience, led by Coach Ryun Cook, to win another SCC title (won 32 straight conference games) and make a deep run in the 3A state playoffs, where they have advanced to elite eight in each of the last three seasons. Cook has led his team to 90 wins in the last three seasons and there’s no reason to believe their winning ways will slow down this year.
--JAY EDWARDS
