Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball countdown: Mallard Creek Mavericks

Note: the Observer is revealing teams in its preseason Sweet 16 poll, but not the order. The order will be revealed in Saturday’s print editions
MALLARD CREEK MAVERICKS
Head Coach: Clarence (C.J.) Johnson (8th Year as Mallard Creek girls’ head coach)
Coaching Career Record: 144-47
2015-16 Record: 26-2 (10-0 to win MECKA 4A conference title)
Returning Starters: Janae Davis, Jr., G (5-10); Janay Sanders, Jr., G (5-10); Kayla Richardson, Jr., G (5-10); Emya Price, Jr., G (5-8).
Key Newcomers: Ahlana Smith, Jr., G (5-10) (Vance transfer; Dazia Lawrence, So., G (5-9) (Vance transfer).
Outlook: The Mavericks are loaded again with four starters back from a team that went 26-2 and won the MECKA 4A conference title. Mallard also added two big-time scorers, in Vance transfers, Dazia Lawrence (21 ppg) and Ahlana Smith (22 ppg). After a shocking second round playoff loss ended last season, Mallard Creek is eager to prove they are one of the best teams in state deep into the postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
Comments