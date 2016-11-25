Vance pulls out win over Myers Park in dramatic OT tilt

Jeremiah Hall’s 1-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the visiting Vance Cougars to a 41-38 victory over Myers Park in a dramatic second-round Class 4AA playoff football game Friday night.
Vance quarterback Kingsley Ifedi passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in a back-and-forth battle.
Myers Park quarterback Jack Davidson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.
The No. 2-seeded Mustangs gifted the No. 3 Cougars an early touchdown on a 1-yard keeper by Kingsley Ifedi after Myers Park fumbled a punt away deep in its own territory. But a 50-yard interception return by senior linebacker Ben Norris on the last play of the first quarter gave the Mustangs a 14-7 lead.
Vance took a 21-14 lead into halftime as Ifedi ran for an 11-yard touchdown and threw to Jeremiah Hall for a 54-yard score with 2:09 left in the half.
Almost everything went the Mustangs’ way in a dramatic third quarter. Myers Park kept the ball for the first 7 1/2 minutes in a 15-play touchdown drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Davidson to wide receiver Emanuel Alston.
The Cougars gave that drive a boost with a couple of penalties. Vance failed to convert a fake punt by Ifedi, giving the ball up at the Cougars 40.
But Vance ended the quarter with the momentum on the 40-yard strike from Ifedi to Michael Roberts with just 18 seconds on the clock to tie the score at 28-28.
Ifedi passed to Kalen Clark for a 9-yard touchdown and Davidson matched it with a 9-yard TD pass to Saiq Patrick in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs gained 1 yard on three plays in overtime before kicker Tyler Dameron booted a 26-yard field goal for a 38-35 lead.
Ifedi scrambled for nine yards on Vance’s first overtime play and Hall crashed in with the game-winner.
Records: Vance 12-1; Myers Park 11-2.
Worth mentioning: Penalties plagued Vance for the second straight week. The Cougars were flagged for 120 yards, and many seemed to come at key moments — including the roughing the kicker penalty late in the fourth quarter that gave the ball back to Myers Park in Vance territory with 1:17 left.
What's Next: Vance plays at Butler in third round at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Myers Park’s season is over.
Comments