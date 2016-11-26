Friday’s Observations: Butler High finally steps past arch rival Mallard Creek

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:00 PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:34 Steve Clifford on injuries

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart