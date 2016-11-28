Observer Sweet 16 girls basketball poll: Providence Day’s ‘statement weekend’ shakes up poll

Providence Day’s girls basketball team picked up two wins over ranked teams at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge and the Chargers moved up five spots in this week’s poll.
Providence Day, which has won seven straight N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championships, beat former No. 2 South Mecklenburg 50-31 Friday at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Then on Saturday, the Chargers beat former No. 4 Davidson Day 43-25 on Saturday.
Behind two dominant defensive performers, Providence Day is now No. 2 in the poll behind Mallard Creek. South Meck fell one spot to No. 3 and Davidson Day fell one to No. 5.
One new team joins the poll this week -- 4A North Meck (5-0) is in at No. 16 after winning the Leroy Holden Challenge Saturday.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Girls Basketball Poll
Rank
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
2-0
1
2.
Providence Day (IND)
4-0
7
3.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
2-1
2
4.
Ashbrook (3A)
0-0
3
5.
Davidson Day (IND)
2-1
4
6.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
3-0
6
7.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
4-0
9
8.
Hopewell (4A)
6-0
10
9.
Weddington (3A)
1-1
5
10.
Rock Hill (5A)
1-1
8
11.
Myers Park (4A)
0-1
11
12.
Butler (4A)
2-1
12
13.
Monroe (2A)
0-0
14
14.
North Iredell (3A)
0-0
15
15.
Parkwood (2A)
1-0
16
16.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
5-0
NR
Dropped out: Rocky River (4A, 3-3). Also receiving consideration: Piedmont (3A, 2-0); Cuthbertson (3A, 2-0); Central Cabarrus (3A, 2-0); Fort Mill (5A, 3-0).
