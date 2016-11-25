HS Basketball Roundup: No. 7 Providence Day girls stun No. 2 South Meck at ‘CHC’

Elevator
↑Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day girls: Scored her team’s first 17 points in Wednesday’s 44-42 win over Marvin Ridge. she finished with 25 points, 25 rebounds and two assists.
↑Battle at the Border All-Tournament teams: Marvin Ridge hosted the event earlier this week featuring N.C. against S.C. schools. Boys all-tournament: Chris Gravanz, Cuthbertson; Cam Jones, Marvin Ridge; Zeb Graham, Nation Ford; Ryan Deluca, Fort Mill; Ryan Herlot, Fort Mill (MVP). Girls all-tournament: Sara Hardwick, Marvin Ridge; Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day; Ellona Moulds, Nation Ford; Lillian Anderson, Cuthbertson (MVP)
↑United Faith and guard Jalen Knight: Coach Josh Coley, in his first season, has the Falcons at 6-0 after Friday’s 78-72 win over a strong Concord First Assembly team at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Jalen Knight, a Hartford signee, had nine points in the fourth quarter, including making 7-of-8 free throw attempts. He finished with a team-high 25 points.
↑Cam Hamilton, Vance: 39 points, on 13-for-15 shooting, in a 74-53 win over Winston-Salem Glenn Wednesday. Hamilton added eight rebounds and seven steals.
Friday’s ‘Big 5’ Performances
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day girls: UNC recruit and high school All-American had 21 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and a block to lead her team, No. 7 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, to a 50-31 win over No. 2 South Mecklenburg at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists in a 76-58 win over Georgia’s Holy Innocents School (0-2) at the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta. Carmel is 4-1. Gregory, a 6-2 sophomore wing, got help from Myles Pierre (10 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists), Marten Maide (13 points) and Shawn Morrison (seven points, seven assists).
KC Hankton, United Faith: 17 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the Falcons’ 78-72 win over Concord First Assembly, which got a huge performance from Stephen Edoka (26 points, 16 rebounds).
Dynasty Heyward, North Mecklenburg girls: Scored a game-high 24 points in her team’s 57-51 win over Mooresville at the Leroy Holden Challenge. She scored her 1,000th career point.
Blake Preston, Charlotte Christian: 25 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks in a 77-68 win at Cox Mill in the Phenom Hoop’s Feast of Champions.
Friday’s Girls Basketball Roundup
No. 7 Providence Day girls 50, No. 2 South Mecklenburg 31: The Chargers (3-0) pulled off the upset with a strong defensive performance. South Meck, No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, shot less than 30 percent from the field, suffered 19 turnovers and was out-rebounded 37-30. Naomi Gilbert had 15 points and Shariah Gaddy 10 for South. South star A’Lea Gilbert got into early foul trouble. She was 0-for-3 from the field in 17 minutes.
Providence Day shot 41 percent but limited the Sabres to just two points in the second quarter and eight in the third.
No. 12 Butler 52, Charlotte Latin 36: Butler struggled shooting all game, including just 15 percent in the first quarter, but led 23-18 at halftime. The Bulldogs, who shot 33 percent for the game, outscored Latin 16-6 in the third quarter to create some separation at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Rinnah Green led the Bulldogs with 16 points, seven steals, three rebounds and three assists. Meghan Flowers (13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and Tia Thompson (13 points, five rebounds) had good games for Butler. Latin had 12 points, eight rebounds from Claudia Dickey, 12 points, five rebounds from Ruthie Jones and 10 points, 12 rebounds from Kathryn Vandiver.
Burlington School 48, Charlotte Christian 26: Aniyah Vanhook had 17 points and five steals and Molina Williams had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in an easy win. Burlington School limited Charlotte Christian to 22.5 percent shooting, including 0-for-11 from the 3-point line. Christian had 34 turnovers and just two assists. Gerlea Patton had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Knights.
Lake Norman Charter 58, Independence 32: Megan Potuzak had 12 points and Summer Taylor 10 to spark an easy win for Lake Norman Charter. Their team led 6-2 after the first quarter, 20-11 after the second and 39-20 after the third.
North Mecklenburg 57, Mooresville 51: North Mecklenburg improved to 4-0 and advanced to the championship game of the Holden Classic Saturday. The Vikings, who got 20 points from Monell Dunlap, will play Lake Norman Charter in the 5:30 p.m. championship game.
Friday’s Boys Basketball Roundup
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 88, Forestview 30: The Vikings, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, advanced to Saturday’s 7 p.m. Leroy Holden Challenge championship game. North led 29-5 after the first quarter and 51-17 at halftime. Jae’Lyn Withers (21 points) and Tristan Maxwell (17) led North Meck, which will play Mooresville for the title Saturday at 7 at North Meck.
Oldsmar (Fla.) 63, No. 3 Cannon 61: Cannon (2-3) led early 13-8 and had control of the game, until Elijah Weaver got hot at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. Weaver’s 3-point shot late gave his team a 60-59 win. His free throws down the stretch provided the winning points. Weaver, a 6-foot-5 junior, made 12-of-18 shots and finished with 37 points for Oldsmar (2-0).
No. 4 Providence Day 74, Rocky River 62: The Chargers outrebounded Rocky River 48-38 and forced 17 turnovers in a win at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Rocky River. The Chargers ran up leads of more than 20 points in the second half. Freshman Luke Stankavage led Providence Day with a career-high 21 points. He made 8-of-15 shots and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Devon Dotson (15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals), Trey Wertz (13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Isaac Suffren (13 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals) also had strong games. Rocky River got 21 points from Mikey Maddox, who made 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range, and 11 points from Anthony Salley.
No. 5 Charlotte Christian 77, No. 10 Cox Mill 68: BJ Mack (14 points, six rebounds) and Rob Peterson (17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals) had big games to help lead Christian (3-0) to a win at Cox Mill (2-1). Chargers sophomore Wendell Moore finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Conrad (Fla.) Academy 66, No. 7 Independence 62: Former United Faith coach Shaun Wiseman had a successful homecoming as his team grabbed a narrow win over Independence. Auburn recruit Austin Wiley, ranked No. 17 nationally among seniors by ESPN, had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks for Conrad. Independence’s 6-10 Temple recruit Justyn Hamilton had five points, six rebounds and three steals. Matthew Statile led the Patriots with 18 points and seven rebounds. He made 5-of-8 3-point attempts. However, Independence shot 29 percent from the field and made 8-of-30 3-point attempts, but still had a chance to win against Conrad, which shot 53 percent.
Burlington School 52, No. 9 Ardrey Kell 48: Down by 12 points going into the fourth quarter, Ardrey Kell made a big fourth quarter run behind North Florida signee Wes Morgan (16 points, three rebounds) but came up short. Morgan made 5-of-11 3-point attempts. David Kasanganay added 10 points for the Knights. Burlington got 13 points, six rebounds from Jordan Nelson.
Burlington Village Christian 65, No. 11 Weddington 63: Village Christian rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to win. Weddington’s Princeton recruit, Ryan Schwieger, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Teammate Corey Davis had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists. Dakari Johnson led Village Christian with 25 points, four steals.
Mooresville 63, No. 12 Lake Norman Charter 61: Guard Noah Allen had 13 points, including the game-winning buzzer-beater to lead his team to an upset of Lake Norman Charter. Mooreville advanced to Saturday’s Leroy Holden Challenge championship game at North Mecklenburg High. Conner Reed had 23 for Lake Norman Charter.
No. 13 Lincoln Charter 64, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 56: Junior point guard Kody Shubert scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead his team to the win. Shubert added five assists. Old Dominion recruit Michael Hueitt led Northwood with 18 points. Junior Manny Bates had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Northwood.
York Prep (SC) 71, New Hampstead 65: Sophomore 6-8 center DJ Burns had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead York Prep to a close win at Charlotte Hoops Challenge. York Prep led 40-23 at halftime, but New Hampstead made a big rally behind Calvin Turner Jr (20 points, five rebounds, four assists). York prep shot 66.7 percent in the fourth quarter to win. Besides Burns, Tracus Chisholm (20 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Jaron Williams (14 points, seven rebounds) had strong games for York Prep.
Forsyth Country Day 63, Victory Christian 53: 6-foot junior guard Jalen Gool made seven 3-point shots for Victory Christian and finished with 32 points, but the Kings came up just short at the Phenom’s Feast of Champions at Cox Mill High. Forsyth point guard Tripp Greene finished with 20 points, eight assists and four steals.
SouthLake Christian 61, Burlington Positive Day School 56: Madison Monroe had 28 points and Mike McCoy 15 to lead SouthLake to the win. SouthLake outscored Positive Day 38-27 in the second half to win at the High Point Wesleyan Headliners Challenge.
Vashon (MO) 70, Gaston Day 65: Gaston Day struggled with Vashon’s size at the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta, suffering its first loss of the season. Quan McCluney (18 points) and Demilade Adelekun (16) led the Spartans.
Friday’s High School Basketball Tournament Scores/Saturday’s Pairings
CHARLOTTE HOOPS CHALLENGE
AT ROCKY RIVER
Butler girls 52, Charlotte Latin 36
Burlington School girls 48, Charlotte Christian 26
United Faith 78, Concord First Assembly 72
York Prep (SC) 71, New Hampstead 65
Burlington School 52, Ardrey Kell 48
Conrad (Fla) Academy 66, No. 7 Independence 62
Providence Day girls 50, South Mecklenburg 31
Providence Day 74, Rocky River 62
LEROY HOLDEN CLASSIC
AT NORTH MECKLENBURG
Lake Norman Charter 58, Independence 32
Mooresville 63, Lake Norman Charter 61
North Mecklenburg 57, Mooresville 51
North Mecklenburg 88, Forestview 30
PHENOM HOOPS FEAST OF CHAMPIONS
AT COX MILL HIGH SCHOOL
Forsyth Country Day 63, Victory Christian 53
North Surry 90, Westchester Country Day 73
Village Christian 65, Weddington 63
Lincoln Charter 64, Northwood Temple 56
Charlotte Christian 77, Cox Mill 68
OTHERS
Carmel Christian 76, Holy Innocents (GA) 58 (Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta)
Oldsmar Christian (Fla.) 63, Cannon School 61 (Holiday Hoopsgiving)
SouthLake Christian 61, Positive Day 56 (HP Wesleyan Challenge)
Vashon (MO) 70, Gaston Day 65 (Holiday Hoopsgiving)
Saturday, November 26
Cannon School vs. Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving (at Holy Innocents Episcopal) (Boys). 6:30
Carmel Christian vs. Pelham (AL) in Holiday Hoopsgiving at Holy Innocents Episcopal (Boys), 6:15
Carmel Christian vs. Greensboro Day (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Chr.) (Girls), Noon
Charlotte Catholic vs. Northern Guilford (Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan Christian) (Girls), 5
Hopewell vs. East Forsyth (in Headliners
Vance vs. Lexington (in Bobby Martin Classic at R.J. Reynolds High) (Boys), 2
West Charlotte vs. Brookwood (GA) (On the Radar Hoops
CHARLOTTE HOOPS CHALLENGE
AT ROCKY RIVER
Ardrey Kell vs. Burlington School (Girls), 10 a.m.
Concord First Assembly at Rocky River (Girls), 11:30 a.m.
Berry vs. New Hampstead (Boys), 1
Charlotte Catholic vs. Burlington School (Boys), 2:30
Conrad Academy vs. Bishop Sullivan (Boys), 4
South Mecklenburg vs. Concord (Boys), 5:30
Davidson Day vs. Providence Day (Girls), 7
Providence Day vs. Jay M. Robinson (Boys), 8:30
LEROY HOLDEN CLASSIC
AT NORTH MECK
Independence vs. Mooresville, 2:30, consolation (Girls)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Forestview, 4, consolation (Boys)
Lake Norman Charter vs. North Meck, 5:30, championship (Girls)
Mooresville vs. North Meck, championship, 7 (Boys)
PHENOM HOOPS FEAST OF CHAMPIONS
AT COX MILL
Forsyth Country Day vs. North Forsyth, 12:30 (Boys)
Butler vs. Kings Mountain, 2 (Boys)
Lincoln Charter vs. Piedmont, 3:30 (Boys)
Charlotte Christian vs. York Prep, 5 (Boys)
Concord First Assembly vs. Weddington, 6:30 (Boys)
Gaston Day at Cox Mill, 8 (Boys)
