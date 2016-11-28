Observer Sweet 16: hot Vance Cougars join boys’ high school basketball poll

Welcome Vance’s Cougars to the Observer Sweet 16.
Vance (4-1) beat Lexington 91-62 at the Bobby Martin Classic in Winston-Salem after trailing at halftime. The Cougars have won two straight and jump into this week’s poll at No. 14. Vance is scheduled to play at No. 7 Independence Friday, but that game could get moved because the Cougars football team has a N.C. 4AA quarterfinal playoff game at Butler the same night.
There was a lot of shakeup in this week’s poll after many ranked teams played in major high school tournaments throughout the area, including No. 3 Cannon (2-4) which dropped three spots to No. 6. Cannon’s losses are to national and regional powers. The Cougars, preseason Sweet 16 No. 1, are playing one of the state’s toughest schedules. That continues Tuesday, when Cannon plays 2A private school power Concord First Assembly at home at 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs
1.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
5-0
1
2.
Providence Day (IND)
4-1
4
3.
Concord Robinson (3A)
0-1
2
4.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
4-0
5
5.
Butler (4A)
3-0
6
6.
Cannon (IND)
2-4
3
7.
Independence (4A)
1-1
7
8.
Lincolnton (2A)
0-0
8
9.
Forest Hills (2A)
1-0
15
10.
Cox Mill (3A)
2-2
10
11.
Weddington (3A)
2-2
11
12.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
3-0
13
13.
Rocky River (4A)
5-1
16
14.
Vance (4A)
4-1
NR
15.
Lake Norman Charter (2A)
1-1
12
16.
Hough (4A)
1-1
14
Dropped out: Ardrey Kell (4A, 1-2). Also receiving consideration: Sun Valley (3A, 2-2); Charlotte Catholic (4A, 1-1); West Charlotte (4A, 1-1); Fort Mill (5A, 2-0); Hickory Ridge (3A, 2-0); Ashbrook (3A, 1-0)
Comments