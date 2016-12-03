HS Boys’ basketball roundup: No. 3 Robinson, No. 4 Charlotte Christian fall on night of upsets

Elevator
↑Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: Had 26 points in a 81-38 win over Thomas Jefferson Friday. Knox is averaging 20.5 points per game this season.
↑Wendell Moore, Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Francis Sio, Cox Mill: In a 76-54 win over Northwest Cabarrus, Moore had 27 points, Stone-Carrawell had 17 and Sio 15. Cox Mill improved to 3-2, 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A.
↑Mooresville’s marksmen: Blue Devil juniors Seth Welch and Treye Gunnings had huge shooting nights in a 79-59 win over AL Brown. Welch made nine 3-point shots; Gunnings made seven.
↑Lincoln Charter’s marksmen: Lincoln Charter was 20-for-33 as a team from 3-point range in a 100-45 win over Cherryville. Lincoln Charter (5-0) got 28 points, seven assists from Kody Shubert and 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals from Jackson Gabriel.
↑Southeast Hoops Festival: Another top-notch tournament is in town Saturday at Vance. The feature game is S.C. power York Prep vs. N.C. power Cannon School at 9. But there’s great ball all day. Schedule below.
Friday’s Big 5 Performances
Daymaun Harvey, Queens Grant: 29 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, five steals in a 90-47 win over Charlotte International (4-3). Queens Grant (1-1) got 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Terron Dixon
Brian Stanley, Christ The King: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists in a 76-31 win over Woodlawn School. Teammate Scott Harvey had 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, making 6-of-7 3-point attempts.
Jalen Thomas, Mountain Island Charter: 32 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists in a 95-59 win over Highland Tech. He got help from Shaddai Boots (24 points) and Javeon Dunn (17 points, 10 assists)
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills: 32 points, 10 rebounds, six assists in a 72-70 win over Piedmont. The Yellow Jackets, No. 9 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, held off a late rally by Piedmont, led by Hunter Tyson (32 points).
Jae’Lyn Withers, North Meck: 23 points, 14 rebounds in an 86-52 win over Berry. Vaud Worthy (eight points, eight assists, five rebounds) and Terrell Sherman (12 rebounds, nine points) also had big games for the Vikings, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 2 Providence Day 77, Raleigh Ravenscroft 68: The Chargers were down two after the first quarter, but took a comfortable halftime lead behind the stellar play of point guard Devon Dotson (31 points, six assists, five rebounds) and freshman Luke Stankavage, who made five of his 3-point shots in the first half. Trey Wertz took just six shots and finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Ravenscroft’s Ian DuBose, a Houston Baptist recruit, led all scorers with 33 points. The game was played in front of a big and loud Chargers’ student section (see video)
Carson 86, No. 3 Robinson 83: Carson pulled off one of the night’s biggest upsets. Lavar Batts Jr. had 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Robinson. Vi’chon Means added 11 points and Jamari Roberts 10 for Robinson. Carson improved to 3-0.
Forsyth Country Day 81, No. 4 Charlotte Christian 78: Forsyth (4-5) which had lost to Ravenscroft earlier this week pulled off a stunning upset and ended a two-game losing streak. Junior point guard Tripp Greene scored 26 points and also scored his 1,000th career point. Charlotte Christian (5-1) dropped its first game.
No. 6 Cannon School 72, Cary Academy 31: Cannon (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak, holding Cary Academy (2-1) to just 21 points in the first three quarters. Phillip McKenzie led the Cougars with 15 points and Jairus Hamilton added 10.
No. 11 Weddington 50, South Meck 46: Princeton recruit Ryan Schwieger had 25 points and Timmy Havens added 11 to lead Weddington to a narrow win. South Meck, led by Bryant Thomas’ 18 points, outscored Weddington 15-10, making a late push for an upset.
No. 14 Vance 56, No. 7 Independence 52: Vance (5-1) pulled off the upset on the road, getting 19 points from Justin Freeman, 11 from Marcus Neal and 10 from Cam Hamilton. The Cougars outscored Independence 21-11 in a decisive fourth quarter. Robert Bonar and Chea Johnson had 11 each for the Patriots (3-2). Justyn Hamilton, a 6-10 center, led the Patriots with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Hopewell 71, No. 15 Lake Norman Charter 67: Hopewell won the game in the fourth quarter of the upset, outscoring Lake Norman Charter 21-12. Mark Sherrill had 22 for Hopewell. Grayson Hickert led Lake Norman Charter with 22.
Ardrey Kell 53, Hough 39: David Kasanganay had 13 points and Harper Hendricks 12 to lead the Knights. Tawaan Thomas had a career-high six for the Knights (2-3).
Mallard Creek 67, Garinger 53: Davion Ray had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Garinger in the loss. Mallard Creek led 22-8 after the first quarter and cruised.
Metrolina Christian 63, Charlotte Country Day 57: Nick Dietrich had 28 points and Malcolm Wade added 14 in a road win. Metrolina Christian, which improved to 5-1, outscored Country Day 26-15 in a decisive third quarter. Sophomore center Tristan Miller led the Bucs (3-4) with 14 points.
United Faith 69, University Chrisitan 30: Point guard Raf Jenkins had 21 points, six steals and four assists in an easy win. University Christian managed just 12 points in the first half. United Faith got 12 points, 11 rebounds from Tyrell Dawson, 12 points, five rebounds from Elias Tewolde and 11 points, seven rebounds from Jason Thompson.
Gaston Day 82, Asheville Christian 63: Gaston Day’s “Big 3” of MJ Armstrong (17 points, two rebounds), Nate Hinton (19 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Quan McCluney (18 points, nine rebounds, four assists) all had big games in an easy win.
Saturday’s Schedule
Asheville School at Carmel Christian
Bull City Prep at Comenius (Boys) Christ the King at SouthLake Christian
Community School of Davidson at Alleghany
Durham Academy at Providence Day
Forest Hills at Anson County
Hunter Huss at Burns
Indian Land at Lewisville
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Myers Park at Berry
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin
Southeast Hoops Festival
At Vance
Liberty Heights at CBA Academy, (Boys) 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte Catholic at Vance, (Boys), Noon
Olympic vs. Wilson, (Boys), 1:30
West Charlotte vs. Piedmont Classical, (Boys), 3
Charlotte Christian vs. Wayne Country Day, (Boys), 4:30
Independence vs. United Faith, (Boys), 6
Word of God vs. Legacy Charter, (Boys), 7:30
Cannon School vs. York Prep, 9
