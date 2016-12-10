Friday’s Roundup: No. 1 North Meck routs No. 16 West Charlotte in front of Allen Iverson

Elevator
↑Allen Iverson: NBA Hall of Fame guard attended Friday’s West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg game. Iverson sat right behind the North Meck bench for the first half, sitting beside former NBA player and friend Vernon “Mad Max” Maxwell. Maxwell’s son, Tristan, plays for the Vikings.
↑North Meck crowd: Vikings gym was sold-out at 5 p.m., more than two hours before North, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, played rival West Charlotte, which is No. 16 in the poll
↑Rafael Jenkins, United Faith: Point guard had 25 points, seven assists in a 90-67 win over North Hills Christian.
Friday’s Big 5 Performers
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: moving from point guard to power forward, Hinton had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in an 88-81 overtime win at Westchester Country Day.
Madison Monroe, SouthLake Christian: 27 points in a 67-66 win over Metrolina Christian.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 33 points, eight rebounds for the sophomore in an 83-49 win over Concord. Francis Sio added 22 points and five assists.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 10 blocks in a 49-43 win over Berry. It was Bryant’s second triple-double this week for the Sabres (5-4).
Vaud Worthy, North Mecklenburg: 15 points, 14 assists in a 66-47 win over West Charlotte.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 North Mecklenburg 66, No. 16 West Charlote 47 -- North Meck passed a big test Friday at home, getting a double-double from junior point guard Vaud Worthy, 21 points from freshman Tristan Maxwell, 14 rebounds from Terrell Sherman and 15 points from Jalen Lowery.
No. 2 Providence Day 75, Charlotte Latin 44 -- Providence Day’s trio of junior guards -- Devon Dotson, Isaac Suffren and Trey Wertz -- helped lead the Chargers (8-2) to an easy win. Suffren had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Dotson had 12 assists, 11 points and six assists. Wertz had 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Freshman Luke Stankavage had 12 points and freshman Muhsin Muhammad got five, including a flashy breakaway dunk. Providence Day (8-2) led Latin (1-7) 23-6 after the first quarter.
No. 7 Independence 63, Porter Ridge 45: The Patriots improved to 6-2 behind 12 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and three steals from Justyn Hamilton and 12 points, six rebounds from Matt Smith. Noah Taylor had 12 and Kelsey Franklin 11 for Porter Ridge (3-4).
No. 10 Cannon School 85, Hickory Grove Christian 57: Jairus Hamilton had 21 points and Alex Cox 17 in an easy win for Cannon (6-5). Cannon led 18-2 after the first quarter. Cartier Jernigan had 15 for Hickory Grove (5-4).
No. 11 Forest Hills 62, Piedmont 45: Nas Tyson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jaleel McLaughlin had 14 points and Jai Rorie 11 as Forest Hills (5-1) easily handed Union County rival Piedmont (4-3). Hunter Tyson led the Panthers with 21.
No. 14 Lincoln Charter 86, Highland Tech 35 -- Jehlon Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds and London England added 10 assists, nine rebounds, four points and three steals in an easy win.
Concord First Assembly 82, Carmel Christian 77: CFA was down 48-37 at halftime but rallied to win and improve to 7-4. Amiri Waddell had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Edoka had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Weston Edwards made 5-of-6 3-point attempts and had 17 points. Donovan Gregory had 24 for Carmel.
Gaston Day 88, Westchester Country Day 81 -- In a battle of N.C. Independent Schools state championship contenders, Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton moved from his normal point guard spot to power forward, where he replaced injured Quan McCluney. Hinton poured in 31 points and got support from MJ Armstrong, who made five 3-point shots and had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Demi Adelekun (14 points, 13 rebounds), Brandon Reeves (11 points, four rebounds) and new point guard John Crump (11 points, three rebounds) all had strong games.
Myers Park 73, Hough 72, double OT -- Zailan Peeler had 27 points in the narrow win. Seth Capizzi and Nate Springs had 12 each for Myers Park, which led 41-30 going into the fourth quarter. Led by 20 points from Cooper Crawford, a junior guard, Hough made a huge fourth quarter rally to force the overtime periods.
