Scotland County RB Zamir White named NC high school player of the year

Scotland County junior Zamir White is the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes White as North Carolina’s best high school football player.
White led Scotland to a 14-1 record and a berth in the N.C. 4A Eastern Regional championship, or state semifinals. He finished the season with 189 carries for 1,774 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was the Southwestern 4A conference player of the year and is ranked No. 5 nationally among all players in the class of 2018.
White has maintained a 3.17 GPA in the classroom. He has volunteered as an inspirational/motivational speaker at local elementary schools.
“Zamir White is the best running back I’ve coached against in 25 years,” said Chris Metzger, head coach at Pinecrest High. “He’s strong, powerful and he can catch the ball. He’s a mix of Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson. He’s a prime time player, but he’s also a very humble young man, which sets him apart.”
White joins recent Gatorade North Carolina Football Players of the Year Chazz Surratt (2015-16, East Lincoln High School), Josh Ladowski (2014-15, Lake Norman High School), Will Grier (2013-14 & 2012-13, Davidson Day School), Keith Marshall (2011–12, Millbrook High School), Stephone Anthony (2010-11, Anson High School), and Christian LeMay (2009-10, Butler High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a Gatorade Player of the Year, White will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. Twelve spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.
Comments