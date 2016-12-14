High school coach who moved quarterback into his home wins all-conference award

Harding High School football coach Sam Greiner is the SoMeck 8 conference coach of the year.
The award is voted on by the conference coaches.
Greiner led Harding to a 5-7 season this year. That was the school’s most wins since 2009. Harding made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Greiner earned accolades this season for his coaching and his generosity. He moved quarterback Braheam Murphy into his home last spring when Murphy was functionally homeless and helped the young man turn his life -- and his academic status -- around.
Harding sophomore running back Quavaris Crouch is the offensive player of the year in the SoMeck 8 conference.
Crouch rushed for more than 1,000 yards and earned multiple Division I scholarships, including from national power Michigan.
Charlotte Catholic’s Reed Brandt is the conference defensive player of the year.
The 2016 SoMeck 8 all-conference team
Ardrey Kell:
Justin Lawson
Jackson Sinclair
Shamari Wingard
Zack Quintero
Jon Rowe
Grant Pease
Merrick Haston
Luke Hefferly
Jaylen Erwin
Cade McDonald
Cameron Bauer
Berry Academy:
Keon Banks
Gerard Seals
Kamran Moser
Randy White
Charlotte Catholic:
Will Neal
Chase Foley
Ben Brodowidcz
Jim Hurney
Nick Derrico
Brian Masuga
Jack Brigham
Brady Berger
John Newman
Jimmy Abate
Trey Lagaly
Harding University:
Prince Ngwenah
Dorian Williams
Marcellous Harris
Jovaughn Gwyn
Michael Hudson
Jaquan Rankins
Olympic:
John Kirkland
Aaron Judkins
Robert Sloan
Jared Coleman
Justin Mallory
Elias Crawford
Damon Rouse
Providence:
Nick King
Worth Page
Bryce Deiuliis
Julian Boddie
Blake Proehl
Drake Deiuliis
Mayowa Ogunmola
South Mecklenburg:
Jake Lawler
Holden Parker
DeAngelo Blair-Young
Nigel Brown
Jazir Staton
Jalen Weddington
Mac Neely
Travis Prince
Jaikeim Futrell
Jonathan Doerer
Antonio Wallace
West Mecklenburg:
Anthony Hall
Trajan McCall
Julian Jones
Zaire Jasper
Kodjoga Belo
Richard Lattimore
Khafre Brown
Dyami Brown
Tyler Barnes
