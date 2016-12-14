High School Sports

December 14, 2016 10:30 PM

High school coach who moved quarterback into his home wins all-conference award

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Harding High School football coach Sam Greiner is the SoMeck 8 conference coach of the year.

The award is voted on by the conference coaches.

Greiner led Harding to a 5-7 season this year. That was the school’s most wins since 2009. Harding made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Greiner earned accolades this season for his coaching and his generosity. He moved quarterback Braheam Murphy into his home last spring when Murphy was functionally homeless and helped the young man turn his life -- and his academic status -- around.

Harding sophomore running back Quavaris Crouch is the offensive player of the year in the SoMeck 8 conference.

Crouch rushed for more than 1,000 yards and earned multiple Division I scholarships, including from national power Michigan.

Charlotte Catholic’s Reed Brandt is the conference defensive player of the year.

The 2016 SoMeck 8 all-conference team

Ardrey Kell:

Justin Lawson

Jackson Sinclair

Shamari Wingard

Zack Quintero

Jon Rowe

Grant Pease

Merrick Haston

Luke Hefferly

Jaylen Erwin

Cade McDonald

Cameron Bauer

Berry Academy:

Keon Banks

Gerard Seals

Kamran Moser

Randy White

Charlotte Catholic:

Will Neal

Chase Foley

Ben Brodowidcz

Jim Hurney

Nick Derrico

Brian Masuga

Jack Brigham

Brady Berger

John Newman

Jimmy Abate

Trey Lagaly

Harding University:

Prince Ngwenah

Dorian Williams

Marcellous Harris

Jovaughn Gwyn

Michael Hudson

Jaquan Rankins

Olympic:

John Kirkland

Aaron Judkins

Robert Sloan

Jared Coleman

Justin Mallory

Elias Crawford

Damon Rouse

Providence:

Nick King

Worth Page

Bryce Deiuliis

Julian Boddie

Blake Proehl

Drake Deiuliis

Mayowa Ogunmola

South Mecklenburg:

Jake Lawler

Holden Parker

DeAngelo Blair-Young

Nigel Brown

Jazir Staton

Jalen Weddington

Mac Neely

Travis Prince

Jaikeim Futrell

Jonathan Doerer

Antonio Wallace

West Mecklenburg:

Anthony Hall

Trajan McCall

Julian Jones

Zaire Jasper

Kodjoga Belo

Richard Lattimore

Khafre Brown

Dyami Brown

Tyler Barnes

Defensive POY: Reed Brandt Charlotte Catholic

Offensive POY: Quavaris Crouch - Harding

Coach of the Year: Sam Greiner - Harding

