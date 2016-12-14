Wednesday’s Roundup: Ardrey Kell’s David Kasanganay lights up Myers Park in SoMeck win

Elevator
↑Deniya Gravely, Concord girls: career-high 26 points in a 62-36 win over Forest Hills. Alexa Smith had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
↑Jarren Cottingham, Hickory Ridge: named N.C. High School Athletic Association male athlete of the week. Last week, he had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a win over East Rowan; 12 points, plus two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal a win against Concord; and 29 points and the game-winning layup in a 76-75 win over reigning N.C. 3A champ Concord Robinson.
↑Karli Mason, Sun Valley girls: 31 points, including nine made 3-point shots, in a loss to Parkwood Wednesday.
↑Ardrey Kell free throw shooting: Knights were 19-of-21 from the line in a 62-52 win over Myers Park, including 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell: 21 points in first half of a 62-52 win over Myers Park. Kasanganay finished with 27 points, including 5-of-5 on 3-point shots and 10-for-10 on free throws.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: fifth game with 20 more points in a 83-30 win over Carolina International. Knox had 32 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Brian Stanley, Christ The King: career-high and school-record 46 points and 10 assists in a 94-86 win over Charlotte Latin in three overtimes. Stanley went 17-for-18 from the free throw line and went 7-for-8 during the overtime periods to help seal the win. Scott Harvey had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks and Nick Sabath 18 points for Christ The King (5-5). Jackson Farr had 22 for Latin (1-8).
Molly Setliff, Parkwood girls: 19 points, nine rebounds and six steals in a 65-61 upset over No. 7 Sun Valley. Baylee Morton (17 points, seven rebounds) and Kennedie Gaither (14 points, four assists, four rebounds, four steals) all had strong games for the Rebels.
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills: 33 points, 10 rebounds in an 82-71 win over Concord.
Girls Roundup
Ardrey Kell 50, Myers Park 45 (OT): The Knights, No. 10 in the Sweet 16, avoided an upset to a rival they have rarely beaten historically. Deniyah Lutz had 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Kathleen Rogers had 11 points and D’Shara Booker had 13 rebounds and seven points. Myers Park got 16 from Kianna Funderburk and nine from McKenna Haire.
Cox Mill 54, Independence 43: Rachel Barker had 29 points to lead Cox Mill (5-3) to a non-conference win, ending the Patriots’ three-game win streak. Tiffany Reed had 16 for the Patriots (3-8), who were outscored 34-23 in a decisive second half.
Marvin Ridge 58, Central Academy 16: Savannah Richburg had 20 points and Ava Fox scored 10 in an easy win. Marvin Ridge (6-4) led 16-0 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
Thursday’s high school basketball schedule
Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba
Charlotte Secondary at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)
Fort Mill at Forestview
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy (Boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (Girls)
Pine Lake Prep at Piedmont Charter
Walnut Grove Christian at Covenant Day (Boys)
West Lincoln at Cherryville
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
