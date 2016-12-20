Tuesday’s Basketball Roundup: Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson go for 50-plus

Elevator
↑Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day: 6-7 junior forward continued to make his case as the nation’s top player with a Chick-Fil-A tournament record 53 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday’s 73-53 win over S.C. power Gray’s Collegiate, which features top 25 senior Jalek Felton, a North Carolina recruit. Felton had a team-high 19 points. Williamson made all 24 field goal attempts inside the 3-point line. Click here to read an Observer profile of Williamson.
↑Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson: Scored his 1,000th point last week. Tyson is a 6-8 junior forward.
↑Weddington’s Ryan Schwieger: Senior scored his 1,000th career point in the first half of Tuesday’s 60-59 win over rival Monroe. He finished with 16 points. Teammate Timmy Havens hit a shot with two seconds left to win the game.
↑Anson Senior’s Ervin Bennett: Scored his 1,000th career point in a win against Chesterfield at the Anson Invitational Tuesday.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: 24 points, eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 84-40 upset of Sweet 16 No. 11 Forest Hills. Teammate Khydarius Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Ja'hari Guthrie, Bessemer City: 25 points, six rebounds, five assists against West Iredell High.
Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter: had 25 points, 20 rebounds in an 80-62 win over Stuart Cramer. Connor Reed had 23 points, courtesy of five 3-pointers, plus five rebounds and three assissts; and Troy Cracknell added 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. It’s believed to be the first time in school history that LNC has had three 20-point plus scorers in the same game.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: career-high 55 points in an 94-76 win over Bandys. That’s the ninth-most points ever scored by a player in a N.C. High School Athletic Association game and a Lincoln County record. Surratt made 11 two-point field goals, seven 3-point shots and was 12-of-15 from the free throw line.
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills: Game-high 33 points against Nation Ford.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 7 Hickory Ridge 66, Carson 61: Hickory Ridge bounced back from Monday’s loss to No. 14 Cox Mill with a close win. Hickory Ridge (9-1, 7-1 South Piedmont) got 12 points from Cameron Winbush and Eli Cupples and 11 each from Darian Bell and Julian Carlton.
No. 13 Concord Robinson 76, South Rowan 40: Lavar Batts had 12 points and Isaac Boothe 11 in an easy win. Bailey Graham had 18 for South Rowan.
Hough 55, Providence 30: Cooper Crawford, a 6-foot junior, had 18 points to lead the Huskies, who allowed just 15 points in the first three quarters. Hough improved to 6-4. Providence fell to 0-10.
Mallard Creek 83, Garinger 60: Jordan Campbell had 19 points, including two spectacular dunks, and Eric Reed added 15 as Mallard Creek improved to 5-5. Garinger, which got 16 from Anwar Martin, led 18-14 after the first quarter before Mallard Creek turned it on. The Mavericks outrscored Garinger 32-9 in the second.
Mecklenburg County All-Time Single Game Scorers
Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt scored a Lincoln County record 55 points Tuesday night. Here are Mecklenburg County’s all-time best scoring nights
GIRLS SINGLE GAME SCORING
- Greta Tamasauskaite, Grace Academy, 57 (2012)
- Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day, 51 (1991)
- Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg, 49 (1987)
BOYS SINGLE GAME SCORING
- Taylor Mokris, Providence Day, 53 (2001)
- Jamie Skeen, North Mecklenburg, 52 (2005); Bray Pemberton, North Meck, 52 (2001)
Comments